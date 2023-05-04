Emerson Park at Metro Crossing by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced Emerson Park at Metro Crossing is now open for sale offering premier one- and two-story condominium homes.

FREMONT, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening for sale of Emerson Park at Metro Crossing, an exclusive luxury condo community featuring only 48 homes located in Fremont, California. Offering seven home designs and resort-style onsite amenities, this exclusive community is the final building to be released in the highly desirable Metro Crossing master-planned community.

Emerson Park at Metro Crossing is an intimate collection of premier one- and two-story condominium homes designed with classic sophistication and modern creativity and priced from $1.1 million. The community is centered around a peaceful courtyard and offers a fusion of luxury and convenience. Homes include open floor plans, first-floor primary bedroom suites, lofts, versatile flex rooms, private two-car garages, indoor/outdoor living features, and Toll Brothers’ innovative designs and quality craftsmanship.

Residents of Emerson Park at Metro Crossing will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, including exclusive access to the community recreation center with an Olympic-sized lap pool, private cabanas, fire pits, barbeque areas, outdoor entertainment kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more. Conveniently located adjacent to the BART Warm Springs/South Fremont Station, homeowners will have easy access to much of the San Francisco Bay Area. Public education will be available through the highly rated Fremont Unified School District, including a brand-new, state-of-the-art elementary school within walking distance of the community.

“We are thrilled to unveil Emerson Park at Metro Crossing, an intimate collection of luxury condominium homes in Fremont, California, which was recently named the #1 Happiest City in the U.S. according to WalletHub,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers, Pacific Region. “Residents will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle with access to a state-of-the-art clubhouse, fitness center, and Olympic-sized lap pool. With an unbeatable location close to every convenience, Emerson Park at Metro Crossing truly represents the pinnacle of luxury low-maintenance living.”

The final building in the Metro Crossing master-planned community, Emerson Park at Metro Crossing offers beautiful mountain views, street views, and easy access to major freeways. The community is an environmentally friendly approach to new urbanism that provides residents an exclusive low-maintenance luxury lifestyle with convenience to shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and employment hubs.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Emerson Park at Metro Crossing and Toll Brothers communities throughout Northern California, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



