KNIGHTDALE, N.C., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Forestville Village by Toll Brothers, a new community of luxury townhomes and single-family homes offering low-maintenance living and future onsite amenities in Knightdale, North Carolina. Prospective home buyers are invited to tour the three professionally designed model homes located at 917 Parkfront Drive in Knightdale.

Forestville Village by Toll Brothers features two collections of homes, including charming townhomes and two-story single-family home designs. The Cypress Collection offers a selection of seven new townhome designs ranging from 1,720 to 2,265+ square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, priced from the mid-$300,000s. The Hemlock Collection features four new single-family designs ranging from 1,835 to 2,620+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4 bathrooms, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio in Morrisville, North Carolina. The state-of-the-art Studio allows buyers to browse through a wide array of top selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Forestville Village exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand coupled with the combination of a highly desirable location and outstanding onsite amenities,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “We are excited to expand our modern new home design offerings in the vibrant Knightdale area, and we invite home shoppers to get inspired as they tour our three stunning model homes in this very special community.”

Homeowners will enjoy a relaxing resort lifestyle, low-maintenance living with lawn care provided, plus easy access to nearby parks, including Knightdale Station Park. Forestville Village offers proximity to major commuter routes, downtown Raleigh, Wake Forest, and North Hills, and is just minutes from top-rated schools, shopping, and dining in Knightdale. Future onsite amenities include a swimming pool, cabanas, a playground, serene trails, and more.

For more information on Forestville Village and Toll Brothers communities throughout Raleigh, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh-NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

