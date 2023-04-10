Single-family home community offers country club living from the upper $600,000s; Model home now open

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club, a golf and country club community offering luxury single-family homes and resort-style amenities in St. Lucie County, Florida. Home buyers are invited to schedule a visit to the sales center and tour Toll Brothers professionally decorated model home located at 126 SE Calmo Circle in Port St. Lucie.

Offering beautiful home sites with preserve and golf course views, Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club brings luxury one- and two-story single-family homes to the desirable Tesoro Club master-planned country club community. Homes are priced from the upper $600,000s and will include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 2-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. The all-new Toll Brothers home designs are on display in the Gordon Boca Raton model home, featuring the latest trends in architectural and interior design with neutral hues and a coastal resort theme, showcasing the best in Florida living.

Homeowners will enjoy the country club and amenity-rich lifestyle offered by Tesoro Club, with two 18-hole championship-level golf courses, Swim and Racquet club, on-site dining options, plus a convenient St. Lucie County location along SE Becker Road just 15 miles from area beaches. The community also includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, resort-style swimming pool, 9 tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two bocce ball courts, private locker rooms, and club space for social gatherings and year-round special events for residents.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

