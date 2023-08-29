New home designs offer versatile living options on expansive wooded home sites in a premier location in Atlanta’s suburbs

Holly Farm by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced the opening of its model home in Holly Farm, a luxury master-planned community in Woodstock, Georgia.

Holly Farm by Toll Brothers “Holly Farm is an exceptional neighborhood ideally located in a serene landscape just outside Atlanta,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of its model home in Holly Farm, a new master-planned community offering 150 expansive home sites with pond, stream, and wooded views in Woodstock, Georgia. The professionally decorated model home, featuring the Hendricks home design, showcases versatile features and expansive outdoor living options, and is now open for tours at 1010 Ridgeview Road in Woodstock.

Holly Farm , situated in the serene Atlanta suburbs, offers two collections of luxury single-family home designs, the Heritage Collection and the Highlands Collection . Toll Brothers homes feature flexible floor plans and contemporary designs offering 2,800 to 3,812+ square feet of luxury living space with 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Home prices start in the mid-$600,000s. Future onsite amenities include an outdoor pool, play field, and tennis and pickleball courts.

Homeowners will experience serene living with secluded backdrops of Woodstock featuring various ponds, streams, and rolling hills. The community is close to Milton and Hickory Flat, Atlanta National Golf Club, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village, and Lake Allatoona, with easy access to Highway 140. Local shopping, restaurants, arts and culture, and recreation are all nearby. Children may attend the highly rated Sequoyah High School in the Cherokee County School District.

“Holly Farm is an exceptional neighborhood ideally located in a serene landscape just outside Atlanta,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Our new Hendricks model home is stunning and shows off the latest Toll Brothers architecture and interior design trends, as well as some of our most popular features that our home buyers want in their new homes.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Studio allows buyers to browse through a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home.

For more information on Holly Farm and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8935a586-6395-4804-a860-f46ccb861bb0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b557f6cc-18bf-4660-abba-3983eaa0cbed

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)