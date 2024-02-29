Monterey at Lakewood Ranch offers luxury homes featuring sophisticated options and resort-style amenities in a sought-after master-planned community

LAKEWOOD RACNH, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Monterey at Lakewood Ranch, a new home community with resort-style amenities in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. The Sales Center and Toll Brothers model homes are now open for tours at 2637 Waterfront Circle in Lakewood Ranch.

Located just minutes from Waterside Place, downtown Sarasota and Siesta Key, the first phase in Monterey at Lakewood Ranch includes 113 single-family homes within two collections priced from the mid-$700,000s. The luxury home community will offer nine versatile new home designs ranging from 2,517 to 4,987+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“With resort-style amenities, multiple floor plans designed for today’s buyers, and unrivaled personalization options offered at our stunning Toll Brothers Design Studio in Tampa, residents of Monterey at Lakewood Ranch will enjoy the best in luxury living,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. “We are excited to bring another beautiful new community to the highly desirable Lakewood Ranch master-planned development.”

The two luxury home collections, Ardenna and Shearwater, offer one- and two-story homes with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Floor plans include spacious first-floor primary bedroom suites, open-concept great rooms, and expansive lanais to enjoy indoor-to-outdoor living. The latest smart home features from Toll Brothers Smart Home Technologies, including keyless front entry locks, Wi-Fi thermostats, and Wi-Fi garage controls are also available.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available now in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in early 2025.

Monterey at Lakewood Ranch will offer resort-style amenities including an expansive social building with a lounge, a separate state-of-the-art fitness center building with a group fitness area, a large resort-style swimming pool, community event lawn, an amphitheater, a pier, fire pit areas, a playground, a basketball court, and tennis and pickleball courts.

Residents will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping and dining along popular 5th Avenue. Arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Waterside Place, downtown Sarasota, and Siesta Key, and less than an hour south of Tampa. Families will have access to local public and private schools in the top-rated Sarasota County School District.

Major routes, including Interstate 75, US Highway 41, State Road 70, and Fruitville Road are easily accessible from Monterey at Lakewood Ranch, offering homeowners convenient access to downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, downtown Tampa, Venice, and Fort Myers.

For more information on Monterey at Lakewood Ranch, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

