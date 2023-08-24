New luxury community offers low-maintenance homes with private resort-style amenities

Toll Brothers Regency at Babcock Ranch Toll Brothers opens Regency at Babcock Ranch, a luxury active-adult community located in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Toll Brothers Regency at Babcock Ranch “We are excited to expand our presence in the vibrant Babcock Ranch community with the same Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship for which we are known,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest and Southeast Florida.

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regency at Babcock Ranch, a luxury active-adult 55+ community in Southwest Florida offering three distinct collections of low-maintenance homes in Charlotte County. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model homes located at 44453 Little Blue Heron Way in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Regency at Babcock Ranch offers exceptional active-adult living in the highly sought-after master-planned community of Babcock Ranch. This 55+ community by Toll Brothers brings unmatched new home luxury to a desirable location, with personalization opportunities through the Toll Brothers Design Studio and exclusive Regency amenities. Priced from the low $400,000s, single-family and villa home designs include flexible floor plan options with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and indoor/outdoor living features.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bde6f775-fa2d-4b5f-982a-37956288e526

Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy an extensive array of master-plan amenities as well as exclusive resort-style community amenities including an amenity center, putting green, golf simulator, swimming pool, walking & biking trails, bocce, pickle, shuffle, and tennis courts, fitness center, yoga and event lawn, BBQ pavilion, fire pit, and more.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the vibrant Babcock Ranch community with the same Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship for which we are known,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest and Southeast Florida. “Our active-adult home buyers will also love Toll Brothers’ unmatched Regency lifestyle. Not only will residents have access to the private Regency amenities, but also the incredible amenities within the Babcock Ranch master plan.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f146086-03c0-4b44-aea5-0150e213e576

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The five professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes of Regency at Babcock Ranch are now open daily for tours. For more information on Regency at Babcock Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)