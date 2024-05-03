New 55+ luxury community offers low-maintenance villa and single-family homes with private resort-style amenities for active adults

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regency at Waterset, a luxury active-adult 55+ community in Apollo Beach, offering three distinct collections of low-maintenance villas and single-family homes in Hillsborough County, Florida. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally designed model homes located at 5561 Freestone Circle in Apollo Beach.

Situated in the highly sought-after Waterset master-planned community, Regency at Waterset brings new luxury homes to a desirable location with exclusive amenities and personalization opportunities through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience. Priced from the low $400,000s, single-family and villa home designs include flexible floor plan options with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and indoor/outdoor living features.

Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy an extensive array of exclusive resort-style community amenities including the future amenity center, named The Cove, which offers Regency residents a great hall, game room, fitness center, group fitness studio, covered outdoor kitchen, resort-style swimming pool and spa, firepit lounge area, game lawn, dog park, plus bocce, pickleball, and tennis courts.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Hillsborough County in the vibrant Waterset community with the same Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship for which we are known,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. “Our active-adult home buyers will love the unmatched Regency lifestyle. Residents will have access to the extensive private amenities offered within Regency at Waterset, as well as the opportunity for membership to enjoy the overall master-plan amenities.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

The three professionally decorated Toll Brothers model homes in Regency at Waterset are now open to the public for tours. For more information on Regency at Waterset and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact – Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0282509b-89e2-4aac-8ec5-10433fe14001

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b96e8ff4-176e-4a59-a86c-7f5c61baf819

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55f8d5cb-a668-4353-82ee-b293d22a2dc6

