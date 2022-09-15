Breaking News
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Tapestry at Destination Community in Mesa, Arizona

Tapestry at Destination by Toll Brothers

The model homes at Tapestry at Destination in Mesa are now open, showcasing the community’s stunning architectural and interior design.
MESA, Arizona, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of Tapestry at Destination, a new single-family home community in Mesa, Arizona. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center and professionally designed model homes located at 11115 East Utah Avenue in Mesa. 

Tapestry at Destination is an exclusive community of 145 home sites offering a collection of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the mid-$500,000s. The architectural designs of the homes at Tapestry at Destination are unmatched in the desert, featuring open concept floor plans ranging from 1,907 to 3,132 square feet with home offices, versatile lofts, 2- or 3-car garages, and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces. This luxury community features an amphitheater, pavilion, outdoor fireplace, basketball court, bocce ball court, playground, central park, and abundant green space. 

“We are excited to bring our award-winning luxury home designs to Tapestry at Destination in Mesa,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The proximity to Bell Bank Park and state Route 24, both of which are minutes from our front door, makes this one of the premier locations in the Southeast Valley.” 

Tapestry at Destination provides residents with convenient access to employment centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in Mesa and Queen Creek, as well as ample recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf. This community is also a short drive to Gilbert and San Tan Valley.  

Tapestry at Destination home buyers are able to personalize their homes at the onsite Design Studio and choose from a wide variety of finishes to create their dream home.  

Tapestry at Destination model homes feature innovative architecture and stunning interior finishes, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury living and iconic farmhouse, contemporary farmhouse, and modern design styles. For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the model homes, call 844-836-5263 or visit TapestryAtDestination.com. 

About Toll Brothers 

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.  

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. 

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.   

Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com

