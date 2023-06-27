Terraces at The Station by Toll Brothers A new luxury townhome community by Toll Brothers, Terraces at The Station, is now open in Sunnyvale, California.

Terraces at The Station by Toll Brothers “Terraces at The Station is a community that truly reflects the evolving needs of today’s home buyers in Sunnyvale, offering exceptional design in an outstanding location,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific Region.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Terraces at The Station, a luxury community offering 140 townhomes and resort-style onsite amenities in Santa Clara County, California. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at 1155 Aster Ave in Sunnyvale.

Terraces at The Station is a premier four-story townhome community offering home buyers a choice of five modern floor plan designs with rooftop terraces perfect for outdoor living and attached two-car garages. The home designs also include covered front porches, open floor plans with first-floor bedroom suites, and ample storage space. Homes are priced from $1.5 million.

The community offers convenient access to much of the San Francisco Bay Area via VTA Light Rail, Lawrence Caltrain, and the BART. The community is located in the Sunnyvale Unified School District.

Homeowners at Terraces at The Station, will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle including access to an exclusive clubhouse. Equipped with a catering kitchen, the clubhouse offers residents the convenience and versatility of hosting memorable gatherings and events. For those seeking relaxation and connection with nature, the indoor/outdoor lounge area seamlessly blends the comforts of indoor living with the beauty of the outdoors. The outdoor fireplace adds a touch of sophistication and warmth, creating a cozy ambiance. Additional outdoor amenities are designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle, including a well-designed playground and a dedicated dog park. Homeowners can engage in friendly competition at the bocce ball court or walk along the paths winding through the community. Expansive grassy lawns provide serene spaces for relaxation and picnics.

“Terraces at The Station is a community that truly reflects the evolving needs of today’s home buyers in Sunnyvale, offering exceptional design in an outstanding location,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific Region. “Our contemporary floor plans provide low-maintenance living without compromising on style or comfort. With expansive outdoor living spaces for dining and entertaining, as well as a host of onsite amenities, residents can truly embrace the California lifestyle.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Terraces at The Station and Toll Brothers communities throughout Northern California, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/535823f7-1f18-4f2f-b98e-adb255d25ecd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d031d5f-ee6e-49a6-9411-8813b74fe3c8

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)