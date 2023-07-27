Exclusive community offers single-family homes with access to a robust selection of amenities in sought-after Nocatee

Toll Brothers Palmetto Cove Toll Brothers new model home is now open in Palmetto Cove within the master-planned community of Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Toll Brothers Palmetto Cove “The newly opened Mickler model home showcases the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Palmetto Cove, and serves as an inspiration for the finish selections that our home buyers will experience first-hand at Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its model home at Palmetto Cove, located in the award-winning master-planned community of Nocatee, offering single-family homes on expansive home sites in an exclusive, intimate setting. The award-winning Mickler model home features innovative architecture and the perfect blend of luxury and coastal design.

The professionally designed Mickler model home was recently recognized as the winner of two awards in the annual Parade of Homes competition by the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Toll Brothers was honored with the Gold Award and Judges Choice award for best primary suite.

Situated within desirable Nocatee, Palmetto Cove offers luxury living just minutes from Florida’s pristine Ponte Vedra beaches. The community features a collection of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the low $800,000s. Toll Brothers homes in Palmetto Cove range from 2,900 to 4,000+ square feet and feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, two-car garages, indoor/outdoor living spaces, and en-suite options perfect for multi-generational living.

Homeowners at Palmetto Cove will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to all that Nocatee has to offer, including the family-oriented aquatics center with two large swimming pools, two resort-style water parks featuring a four-story above-ground interactive spray playground, action waterslides, a zip line, fitness and sports centers, and much more. Children may attend the highly regarded St. Johns County schools, including Pine Island Academy and Allen D. Nease High School. Residents of Nocatee can live, work, shop, attend school, and relax all within the same community.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year or in early 2024. For more information on Palmetto Cove, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

