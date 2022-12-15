New modern luxury community features stunning architectural and interior design

VENICE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its sales center and model homes at Solstice at Wellen Park, a new gated community of luxury villas and single-family homes in Venice, Florida.

The highly anticipated Solstice at Wellen Park model homes feature innovative architecture that is tastefully complemented by stunning interiors, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and iconic contemporary design.

Toll Brothers homes at Solstice at Wellen Park feature open concept floor plans ranging from 1,528 to 3,400+ square feet, with one- or two-stories, and 2 to 6 bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy incredible views of the surrounding preserves or lakes from large great rooms and lofts to expansive lanai options on select floor plans. The community features a private clubhouse with a social hall, resort-style swimming pool, yoga lawn, fitness studio, tennis and pickleball courts, and a dog park. Toll Brothers Solstice at Wellen Park offers three collections of homes priced from the upper $300,000s.

“Our new Solstice at Wellen Park community offers luxury, gated living in a prime location, close to Downtown Wellen Park and CoolToday Park,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa/Sarasota. “The new model homes will serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home in the heart of the master-planned development district.”

The community’s central location provides residents with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in the 175-acre Downtown Wellen District, as well as ample recreational options including a kids’ playground and splash pad, a food truck area, a 3-mile health and wellness trail, and an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards, and kayaks for residents to use on the active lake. Wellen Park’s 20+ miles of nature and fitness trails offer robust outdoor recreation and the opportunity for residents to exercise and connect with their neighbors. This community is also a short drive to world-renowned beaches, downtown Venice, and downtown Sarasota.

Solstice at Wellen Park home buyers can personalize their homes with an array of finishes to create their dream home at the Toll Brothers onsite Design Studio.

The Toll Brothers “New Home New Year” Sales Event is going on now, offering home buyers limited-time incentives on select homes. Home buyers should speak to a Toll Brothers sales consultant for details.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to tour the new Toll Brothers model homes, call 844-551-2787 or visit SolsticeatWellenPark.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers Solstice at Wellen Park

