New sales center open daily with new model homes under construction

Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes, a new luxury lakefront community, is now open in Timnath, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of the Company’s newest master-planned resort-style community in Northern Colorado: Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes. The Sales Center is now open daily at 5811 Tommy Court in Timnath and the new model homes are under construction.

Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes will offer two collections of luxury single-family ranch homes and two-story homes ranging from 2,500 to 4,300+ square feet with options for main floor primary bedroom suites and up to 4-car garages. Home buyers can choose their Toll Brothers floor plan, structural selections, personalization options, and an available home site in the community including some with lakefront views.

Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes provides the ultimate combination of amenities, location, and luxury. This unique resort-style master-planned community features 40 acres of lakes, seven miles of trails that link to regional trails, a site for a future community garden with active play area, pocket parks, and more. Situated along the Harmony Corridor, this new home community is convenient to Main Street Timnath, Fort Collins, and Interstate 25, and is surrounded by recreation opportunities, including Arapaho Bend Natural Area, Timnath Reservoir, and Fossil Creek Reservoir natural area.

“In addition to two beautiful home collections, Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes offers the best of Northern Colorado living and a wide array of options for homebuyers to personalize their new home to fit their lifestyle,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We encourage prospective home buyers to visit the community soon to be among the first to select their new home site and explore our available home designs.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Prices for homes in Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes begin in the mid-$700,000s. For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout Colorado visit TollBrothers.com or call 877-431-2870.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

