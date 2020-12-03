Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and PGIM Real Estate Announce Joint Venture to Develop 525-Unit Rental Community in Cambridge, MA

JV Secures $142 Million Construction Loan from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and BNY Mellon

The Laurent, Cambridge, Massachusetts Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and PGIM Real Estate have announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop The Laurent, a 525-unit luxury apartment community in Cambridge, Massachusetts which will include 426 market rate and 99 affordable units. PGIM Real Estate is the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

The joint venture has secured a $142 million construction loan facility from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A as Admin Agent, and BNY Mellon. The debt and equity financing were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department. Toll Brothers Apartment Living will manage the development, marketing, leasing and property management of The Laurent.

The Laurent is located in the urban, high barrier-to-entry, Alewife area of Cambridge. The Laurent provides exceptional mass transit and vehicular transportation access to downtown Boston, Harvard University, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the area’s other world-class academic institutions as well as suburban tech corridors. The Laurent is a 7-story podium building situated on a 5.3-acre site. The community will offer luxury indoor amenities, including a resident lounge, co-working space, work-from-home offices, dining space with entertainment prep kitchen, bar and gaming area, media lounge, fitness center, package reception, pet spa, and underground parking. Outdoor amenities will include a roof terrace, outdoor saltwater pool with cabanas, outdoor gaming, grilling, dining and lounge spaces, and a dog run.

Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living, said, “As we expand our significant presence in New England into Cambridge, we are excited to join the robust and resilient submarket. This market continues to thrive on the strength of the academic, biotech, pharmaceutical and technology institutions that call this area home.”

Fred Cooper, Toll Brothers’ Senior Vice President for Finance, International Development and Investor Relations, said, “It is great to be partnering again with PGIM Real Estate to develop this exciting 525-unit community, which includes 99 much-needed affordable units in the Cambridge market. We also thank Wells Fargo and Bank of New York, with whom we have long and multi-faceted relationships, for their vote of confidence in providing a significant loan at this unique moment for the multi-family sector.”

Frank Garcia, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at PGIM Real Estate, said, “We are thrilled to partner again with Toll Brothers and have the opportunity to deliver best-in-class apartments to the Cambridge community. We’re also excited to add another attractive build-to-core investment to our U.S. core portfolio in a key strategic market that should continue to thrive given its strong, diverse economic demand drivers.”

Please visit www.TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com for future updates and information regarding the community.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers operates its own alarm monitoring company through TBI Smart Home Solutions, a complete home technology division. In addition to providing security monitoring, TBI Smart Home Solutions offers homeowners a full range of low voltage options, allowing buyers to maximize the potential of technology in their new home. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2020, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the sixth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. The Company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. For more information visit www.TollBrothers.com .

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living (TBAL) is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company and the nation’s premier builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living is bringing the same quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to upscale urban and suburban rental communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living has developed more than 6,400 units, has more 4,100 units under management and controls a national pipeline of more than 16,000 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. For more information visit www.TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com

ABOUT PGIM REAL ESTATE

As one of the largest real estate managers in the world with $182.5 billion in gross assets under management and administration1, PGIM Real Estate strives to deliver exceptional outcomes for investors and borrowers through a range of real estate equity and debt solutions across the risk-return spectrum. PGIM Real Estate is a business of PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

PGIM Real Estate’s rigorous risk management, seamless execution, and extensive industry insights are backed by a 50-year legacy of investing in commercial real estate, a 140-year history of real estate financing2, and the deep local expertise of professionals in 32 cities globally. Through its investment, financing, asset management, and talent management approach, PGIM Real Estate engages in practices that ignite positive environmental and social impact, while pursuing activities that strengthen communities around the world. For more information visit www.pgimrealestate.com .

1As of September 30, 2020.Net AUM is $121.3 billion and AUA is $40.4 billion.

2Includes legacy lending through PGIM’s parent company, PFI.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51488d95-7de0-489b-889f-c6b2fe5f9bb1