PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the groundbreaking of the clubhouse and amenity center for Regency at Tracy Lakes, a gated, master-planned community of 590 luxury homes for 55+ active-adults located in the expansive valleys of Tracy, California.

The centerpiece of Regency at Tracy Lakes will be the stunning clubhouse, an 11,000-square-foot space meticulously crafted for both sophistication and comfort. Residents will have access to a great room, club lounge, indoor/outdoor bar perfect for social gatherings, indoor pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center and studio. The outdoor area will be equally impressive, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, six pickleball courts, two bocce courts, event lawn, and community garden, creating a vibrant and dynamic community hub. A dedicated onsite social director will curate a year-round calendar of programs, events, and gatherings to ensure residents experience the best of the Regency lifestyle.

“We are excited to break ground on the exceptional new amenities and state-of-the-art clubhouse at our Regency at Tracy Lakes community,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “With four distinctive home collections and unparalleled resort-style amenities, this community embodies the luxury lifestyle that is synonymous with the Toll Brothers brand.”

Regency at Tracy Lakes is designed for active-adult home buyers looking for an amenity-rich lifestyle for which the luxury builder is acclaimed. Single-story homes in the community range in size from 1,560 to 2,775+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Regency at Tracy Lakes will offer a variety of home designs within four collections, featuring modern floor plans with open and spacious living areas, select lakeside views, an abundance of windows to maximize natural light, and expansive backyard space. Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream sooner. Homes in Regency at Tracy Lakes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Regency at Tracy Lakes will afford residents the time and freedom to enjoy their friends and family, as well as the tranquility of the area. This master plan is located minutes from downtown Tracy brimming with contemporary restaurants and shopping centers, as well as acclaimed wineries and historical landmarks. The community is just a short drive from outdoor recreation including Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe, and its proximity to several Interstate routes offers convenience to explore the many wonders of Northern California.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Tracy Lakes and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.



