Highly anticipated model homes showcase stunning architectural and interior design in this resort-style community

SURPRISE, Ariz., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of ten brand new model homes at Sterling Grove, a 780-acre master-planned community in Surprise, Arizona. The designer-decorated model homes are now open daily and available to tour at 11612 North Greenwich Boulevard in Surprise.

The highly anticipated Sterling Grove model homes feature innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of Toll Brothers luxury and iconic desert contemporary design.

Priced from the low $400,000s, Sterling Grove offers nine new home collections with over 30 floor plans and a wide range of architectural styles and home designs from single-family homes, condominiums, grand estates, and 55+ active adult homes. One and two-story home designs range from 1,500 to over 4,000 square feet and offer a variety of personalization options including additional bedrooms, private guest casitas, expansive multi-slide doors, extended covered patios for seamless indoor-outdoor living, and more.

Situated in the shadow of the White Tank mountains, this staff-gated neighborhood was formerly a working farm. Toll Brothers honors the legacy of the land with tree-lined streets, citrus groves, water features, and cornerstone parks. When complete, this Toll Brothers neighborhood will include 2,200 homes on 780 acres.

Awarded master-planned community of the year by the Pacific Coast Builder Conference (PCBC), Sterling Grove by Toll Brothers showcases a large private Farmhouse-inspired clubhouse and resort-style amenities with a year-round calendar of social events. The Sterling Grove Club includes the Copper and Rye Table and Bar, a restaurant and bar with a convenient grab and go market; the full-service Flora Spa; the state-of-the-art fitness center featuring exercise equipment and free weights; and the movement studio set up for yoga and other exercise classes. The inviting ‘living room’ of the clubhouse includes a cozy fireplace and an adjacent art room ready for class. The Sterling Grove Nicklaus Design golf course is a par-72 with rolling greens, a driving range, spa like locker rooms, and a golf shop with a high-definition golf simulator. Additional amenities include three pools, nine pickleball courts, five tennis courts, two bocce courts, and an 18-hole putting course. Bob’s Bar services both pool guests and the golf course.

“The newly-opened Sterling Grove model homes showcase the latest trends from our Design Studio and serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home in the heart of the desert,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The homes at Sterling Grove are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known, and with our prime location and resort-style amenities, this is truly an ideal community to call home.”

For more information on Toll Brothers Sterling Grove, and to schedule an appointment to visit, call 844-836-5263 or visit SterlingGrove.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

