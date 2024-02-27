Luxury community will offer single-family homes in exclusive gated enclave with expansive home sites

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. , Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Merion Grove, is coming soon to the heart of Queen Creek, Arizona. Merion Grove will showcase award-winning home designs on just 19 expansive quarter-acre-plus home sites for unparalleled indoor/outdoor living. This exclusive community will be located at East Ocotillo Road and South 193rd Way in Queen Creek. Construction is underway and the community is expected to open for sale later this Spring 2024.

Merion Grove will boast a collection of Toll Brothers single-level home designs ranging from 3,490 to 4,322+ square feet. These spacious residences will be meticulously crafted with luxurious included features for everyday living, including elevated ceiling heights, multi-panel sliding doors leading to indoor/outdoor living spaces, and optional casitas for added flexibility. Homes will be priced from $1.3 million.

“We are thrilled to introduce Merion Grove, a community that exemplifies luxury living in Queen Creek,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “With its award-winning home designs, large home sites, and central location, Merion Grove will offer residents an exclusive living experience that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience.”

Merion Grove offers private community amenities designed to enhance each homeowner’s lifestyle with an onsite pickleball court, outdoor picnic pavilion and community barbecue areas. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to Mansel Carter Park, providing year-round opportunities for outdoor recreation. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly acclaimed Queen Creek Unified School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southeast Valley area include: Bridle Ranch, Toll Brothers at Cadence, Caleda by Toll Brothers, Preserve at San Tan, Tapestry at Destination, and Whitewing at Whisper Ranch. Additional Toll Brothers communities are located throughout Arizona.

For more information on Merion Grove or to join the Toll Brothers interest list, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

