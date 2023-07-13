Quick move-in homes with designer appointed features are available

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle luxury townhome community is now open within the established and highly sought-after Seminole Isle neighborhood.

SEMINOLE, Fla., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle, a three-story townhome community offering a luxury collection of homes with resort-style onsite amenities in Pinellas County, Florida. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center to tour available quick move-in homes and two professionally decorated model homes at 9910 Key Haven Road in Seminole.

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle is a premier low-maintenance townhome community featuring water and preserve views in a private, gated neighborhood just minutes from world-renowned Gulf beaches. Homes are priced from the upper $600,000s and include open floor plans with well-appointed kitchens, private primary bedroom suites, plus smart home and automation technologies. Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer or fall.

The community features three home designs with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, 2- and 3-car tandem garages, spacious great rooms, open flex rooms and loft spaces, and third-floor bedrooms. Two brand-new model homes, the Bayard and Aloma, are now open to the public and showcase the latest in new home design trends.

“We are excited to open our newest community with the debut of two new model homes as well as an array of brand-new quick move-in homes available to our home buyers at Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa. “This community brings Toll Brothers luxury and lifestyle to this popular Seminole location.”

Homeowners of Seminole Isle will enjoy an amenity-rich, low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn care provided, plus a convenient Pinellas County location along North Park Boulevard just four miles from Indian Shores beaches. Existing onsite amenities include a community clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit, fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails, and kayak launch point providing direct access to Johns Pass, Boca Ciega Bay, and the Gulf of Mexico. The Seminole Isle community amenities are currently undergoing an exciting renovation while new home construction is underway.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

