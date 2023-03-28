Bella Strada by Toll Brothers “Bella Strada is an absolutely beautiful community with impressive home designs,” said Gary Mayo, Group President of Toll Brothers in Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the opening of its newest luxury community, Bella Strada, located within the sought-after Lake Las Vegas resort featuring exclusive resident amenities and championship golf courses in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bella Strada is a private, new community that offers quintessential luxury living with beautiful modern appeal. This dual-gated community features stunning single-story home designs with contemporary architecture, exquisite interiors, and unique personalization opportunities.

Situated towards the north shore of Lake Las Vegas, Bella Strada features 72 carefully planned home sites. The community offers three stunning, single-story floor plans ranging from approximately 3,200 to 3,500 square feet, including impressive 16-foot ceilings, expansive great rooms that lead out to spacious covered loggias, and 3-car garages. Toll Brothers home designs in Bella Strada offer flexible living spaces that can be personalized as dens, dual primary suites, and detached office spaces. An optional rooftop deck makes for the perfect spot to relax and entertain in this serene and secluded setting.

“Bella Strada is an absolutely beautiful community with impressive home designs,” said Gary Mayo, Group President of Toll Brothers in Nevada. “In addition, the community’s highly sought-after location in Lake Las Vegas makes Bella Strada a true Toll Brothers luxury dream home destination.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Bella Strada residents can enjoy all the amenities that a Lake Las Vegas address offers, including its breathtaking 320-acre lake, miles of trails, award-winning golf courses, lakefront dining and retail options at The Village, year-round events, and water sports.

For more information on Bella Strada, call 855-700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/NV.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66a5e89d-31b4-448c-86df-a78c9c3acfb2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/debc4ce0-62a8-46ed-b22d-626ed05c534f

