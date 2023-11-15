Teaswood Avenue by Toll Brothers The model home at Teaswood Avenue by Toll Brothers, a new community of luxury homes in Houston, Texas, is now open.

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers , Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated model home is now open at the Company’s Teaswood Avenue community of luxury single-family homes in Montgomery County, Texas. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center located at 1708 Encino Boulevard in Conroe, to tour the stunning model home showcasing a transitional design style and seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Teaswood Avenue is a gated, single-family home community situated amongst the picturesque landscape of North Houston offering 60-foot-wide home sites with one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the upper $500,000s. Home designs range from 3,078 to 3,534+ square feet of luxury living and feature dramatic entrances, open kitchens, and beautiful exterior features. Open floor plans offer first-floor primary bedroom suites, 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, home offices, three-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features.

“This stunning model home is a testament to the Toll Brothers luxury brand and lifestyle for which we are known,” said David Assid, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “The latest design trends and some of our most popular features are on display in this home, and it’s an inspiration for our home buyers who will be able to personalize their new home through our Toll Brothers Design Studio experience.”

With a choice of six home designs (Indio, Fenton, Belmore, Celeste, Lansing, and Hardy), home buyers will enjoy the comfort of a luxury home set amongst mature trees, rolling hills and serene privacy. Conveniently located three miles from Lake Conroe and 15 miles north of The Woodlands, Teaswood Avenue allows for easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and outdoor adventures.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Teaswood Avenue and Toll Brothers communities throughout Houston, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

