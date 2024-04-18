DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two new collections of luxury homes are now open for sale within the Headwaters master-planned community in Dripping Springs, Texas. The brand-new Toll Brothers at Headwaters Sales Center is open now at 134 Hazy Hills Loop in Dripping Springs, and construction of the model home is underway.

Situated in the highly acclaimed Headwaters master plan, this new Toll Brothers community features two collections of distinctive single-family homes with spacious, open-concept floor plans, inviting front porches, and greenbelt views.

The Legacy Collection features thoughtfully designed floor plans ranging from 1,913 to 2,785+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2-car garages on approximately 50-foot-wide home sites. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.

The Preserve Collection is priced from the mid-$700,000s and features floor plans ranging from 2,590 to 3,564+ square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Home sites are approximately 60-feet-wide.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Headwaters is known for its desirable location, scenic home sites, and incredible amenities,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “Residents will experience the best in luxury living, with our Toll Brothers commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship, in one of the most desirable Dripping Springs communities.”

Residents have access to an array of resort-style amenities including over 1,000 acres of open green space with numerous community parks and trails as well as Headwaters Central, the master plan’s central hub, showcasing a clubhouse and outdoor pool, fitness center, Wi-Fi café, and much more. The community is located within the highly rated Dripping Springs Independent School District and offers convenient access to downtown Austin.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Austin area include Toll Brothers at Travisso, Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch, Regency at Santa Rita Ranch (55+), and Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Headwaters, prospective home buyers are invited to call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothersatHeadwaters.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

