Shores at Rivertown offers single-family homes and waterfront townhomes with access to optional boat slips and within walking distance of master-planned amenities

Toll Brothers Shores at RiverTown Toll Brothers’ new waterfront community, Shores at RiverTown, is now open with single-family homes and waterfront townhomes in St. Johns, Florida

Toll Brothers Shores at RiverTown “We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to this well-known master-planned community where family and lifestyle remain key for our home buyers,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.

Toll Brothers Shores at RiverTown Shores at RiverTown will offer Toll Brothers single-family homes ranging from 1,607 to 3,000+ square feet and low-maintenance, waterfront townhomes from 2,041 to 2,394+ square feet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Shores at RiverTown is now open in the prestigious master-planned community of RiverTown in St. Johns, Florida. Shores at RiverTown is offering Toll Brothers luxury single-family homes and waterfront townhomes situated on the St. Johns River.

Shores at RiverTown will feature a variety of single-family homes and townhomes with Craftsman, Carolina, and Coastal home designs complementing the picturesque views of the St. Johns River. The community will offer single-family homes ranging from 1,607 to 3,000+ square feet and low-maintenance, waterfront townhomes from 2,041 to 2,394+ square feet. Homes will feature open floor plans, many with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, two-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Single-family home pricing starts in the mid-$400,000s, and townhome pricing begins in the mid-$600,000s.

This beautiful, gated riverfront community boasts an onsite nature preserve and features luxury living, a social and active lifestyle, and top-rated St. Johns County Schools, all in one setting. Homeowners at Shores at RiverTown will have access to private boat slips available for select home sites and a golf cart accessible boardwalk leading to the master-planned amenities of RiverTown. Residents can immerse themselves in a social and active lifestyle centered around charming streetscapes, a waterside nature path, and resort-style amenities featuring a clubhouse, boardwalk, kayak launch, playground, fishing pier, swimming pools, sports fields, dog park, and fitness center.

“We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to this well-known master-planned community where family and lifestyle remain key for our home buyers,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “With gated access, a large selection of home designs, and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, Shores at RiverTown will provide a unique opportunity for picturesque living along the St. Johns River.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes at Shores at RiverTown are now open daily for tours, including the Kepler and Osprey single-family home designs, and the Macaw and Lark townhome designs. For more information on Shores at RiverTown, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)