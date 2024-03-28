The Oaks at Kelly Park offers a range of home designs

The Oaks at Kelly Park by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers has opened two new home collections at The Oaks at Kelly Park luxury home community in Apopka, Florida.

APOPKA, Fla., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of two new collections of homes in The Oaks at Kelly Park community in Orange County, Florida. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model homes now open at 2424 Park Ridge Street in Apopka.

The Oaks at Kelly Park is a premier master-planned community featuring three collections of one- and two-story single-family homes and resort-style onsite amenities. Homes in the community are priced from the upper $300,000s. The Oaks at Kelly Park – Breton Collection is a newly opened bungalow-style collection of homes ranging from 1,814 to 2,143+ square feet, while The Oaks at Kelly Park – Morgan Collection offers new single-family homes from 2,080 to over 3,300 square feet of living space. Homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites available, home offices, 2- or 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. The two new collections join The Oaks at Kelly Park – Welsh Collection, which offers dynamic home designs ranging from 2,307 to 3,460+ square feet.

Homeowners of the Breton, Morgan, and Welsh collections will enjoy a picturesque neighborhood with generously sized home designs complete with quaint front porches to create beautiful streetscapes. The Oaks at Kelly Park also features onsite amenities with a swimming pool, cabanas, dog park, tot lots, and parks with walking paths.

“At The Oaks at Kelly Park, we’ve curated a community where every home is a testament to our thoughtful design. Nestled amidst rolling hills in Apopka, our master-planned resort-style community offers an idyllic setting for those seeking both charm and convenience,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “From bungalow-style homes with casita options to expansive single-family designs, each residence reflects our commitment to quality craftsmanship and harmonious living in a truly charming locale.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this fall or in early 2025.

The professionally designed Ferncroft Farmhouse and Holden Craftsman model homes are now open daily for tours. For more information on The Oaks at Kelly Park and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e82c2373-e886-4bb7-83ea-cdcc299585c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41d39af2-6ea7-4e89-8711-de944bcbcf4c

