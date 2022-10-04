Toll Brothers Opens Two New Communities in St. George, Utah

Regency at Desert Color offers luxury homes and exceptional amenities for 55+ home buyers; Mirada features brand new single-family home designs

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the official opening of its first two new home neighborhoods in the Desert Color master-planned community in southern Utah. Located just two hours from Las Vegas in St. George, Utah, Toll Brothers’ Mirada collection offers luxury single-family homes while its Regency at Desert Color community offers the ultimate 55+ active-adult living experience complete with luxury home designs and exceptional community amenities.

Both Toll Brothers communities are located within the Desert Color master-planned community. Mirada, in the Sage Haven enclave of Desert Color, consists of 24 home sites and offers four brand-new single- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,577 to 3,553 square feet. Regency at Desert Color consists of 550 home sites featuring four distinct collections of luxury 55+ single-family homes. Regency’s 14 new home designs will range from 1,425 to 3,294 square feet. Home buyers at both communities can personalize their new homes with an array of design options at the onsite Toll Brothers Design Studio.

“We are excited to bring the Toll Brothers luxury home experience to Desert Color in St. George, Utah with our Mirada collection of homes in Sage Haven and our Regency 55+ community,” said Gary Mayo, Group President of Toll Brothers in Nevada. “Conveniently located only two hours from Las Vegas, St. George offers an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities that make it an ideal place to call home.”

Regency at Desert Color residents will enjoy their own exclusive 10,000-square-foot, private resort-style clubhouse that will include indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, lounge areas, event lawns, bocce ball and Pickleball courts. “Our Regency communities are designed with the lifestyle of our active-adult buyers in mind and offer an unparalleled experience,” added Mayo.

Both Regency and Mirada residents will have access to Desert Color’s master-planned amenities including retail shops, an amenity center, dining and lounge areas, a golf entertainment complex, 210 acres of parks and trail systems, and a 2.5-acre lagoon for onsite water activities.

“Toll Brothers’ Mirada collection in Sage Haven and Regency 55+ active-adult community are magnificent additions to the Desert Color community,” noted Mitch Dansie, Vice President of Operations for GWC Capital, developer of the Desert Color master plan. “We are honored to have Toll Brothers in Desert Color and help us fulfill the vision of providing something for everyone in southern Utah.”

The Mirada collection and Regency at Desert Color are now open for sale and selling out of a shared Sales Center located in front of the Desert Color information center. Interested home buyers can get more information by speaking with a Toll Brothers Online Sales Consultant at (855) 700-8655 or by visiting TollBrothersAtDesertColor.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

About Desert Color

Desert Color is a 3,350 acre master-planned community located along I-15 and Southern Parkway in St. George, UT. Built around a vision of connectivity and community that maximizes all the attributes of its natural setting, Desert Color will feature residences, shopping, dining, entertainment, commercial, retail, hospitality, recreation and world-class amenities. Clyde Companies, Blue Diamond Capitol and Merrill Trust Group are the development partners. Together, they bring over 140 years of experience and success in local and national construction, residential, commercial, retail and community development.

