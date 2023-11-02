Concord Pines of Ann Arbor by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced the final opportunities to live at Concord Pines of Ann Arbor, including the stunning model home now offered for sale.

Concord Pines of Ann Arbor by Toll Brothers “Concord Pines of Ann Arbor has seen tremendous interest among buyers from the start. Residents truly enjoy the new home offerings and incredible Ann Arbor location that provides a naturally private ambiance while still being so close to all of the convenience and fun of downtown,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to live in Concord Pines of Ann Arbor. Only three opportunities remain for home buyers to move into their dream home in this popular Michigan community. The stunning model home is now available for sale and the community’s final two quick move-in homes will be ready for delivery in early 2024.

The professionally decorated Buckley Modern Farmhouse model home is now being offered for purchase. With numerous upgrades and designer features throughout, this home showcases the perfect blend of luxury and modern contemporary design. The home features an enviable kitchen with gorgeous appointments open to the expansive great room, a private home office with custom built-ins, a first-floor guest bedroom suite with full bath, a luxurious primary bedroom suite, incredible finished basement, and much more.

In addition to the Buckley Modern Farmhouse model home, there is another Buckley Modern Farmhouse home design under construction and available for delivery in February 2024. The other remaining home site offers the popular Davison floor plan, available for delivery in March 2024. With a spacious open living level, conservatory sunroom addition, first-floor bedroom suite, and private office this home includes the ideal mix of space for gathering and personal retreats for the entire family.

Concord Pines of Ann Arbor is located in the top-rated Ann Arbor Public Schools district and next to the acclaimed Greenhills School. The central location provides residents with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in Downtown Ann Arbor, as well as numerous recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf. This community is also a short drive to the University of Michigan campus and medical center.

“Concord Pines of Ann Arbor has seen tremendous interest among buyers from the start. Residents truly enjoy the new home offerings and incredible Ann Arbor location that provides a naturally private ambiance while still being so close to all of the convenience and fun of downtown,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “We invite buyers to explore our final home sites, representing the last chance to build a new home in this popular community.”

Pricing starts at $1.1 million for the final quick move-in homes in the community. For more information and to schedule an appointment to visit Concord Pines and tour the Toll Brothers model home and remaining quick move-in homes, call 866-267-0537 or visit ConcordPines.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e21445eb-6f3e-4697-9cd8-8c428e07a062

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60716782-9e59-4d23-ae3b-d6e16b78db0a