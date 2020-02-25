Toll Brothers Reports FY 2020 1st Quarter Results

The Clubhouse, North Oaks of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, MI Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) ( www.TollBrothers.com ), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its first quarter ended January 31, 2020.

FY 2020’s First Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2019’s First Quarter):

Net income and earnings per share were $56.9 million and $0.41 per share diluted, compared to net income of $112.1 million and $0.76 per share diluted in FY 2019’s first quarter.

Pre-tax income was $65.9 million, compared to $151.4 million in FY 2019’s first quarter.

Home sales revenues were $1.30 billion, down 2%; home building deliveries were 1,611, up 5%.

Net signed contract units were 1,806, up 31%; contract value was $1.49 billion, up 28%.

Backlog units at first-quarter end were 6,461, up 9%; backlog value was $5.45 billion, up 2%.

Home sales gross margin was 18.3%; Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs (“Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin”), was 20.9%.

SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 14.8%.

Income from operations was $47.5 million.

Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit was $20.2 million.

The Company repurchased approximately 11.7 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $40.73 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $476.0 million, which reduced share count by approximately 8% compared to FYE 2019.

Second Quarter and Full FY 2020 Financial Guidance:

Second quarter deliveries of between 1,850 and 2,050 units with an average price of between $800,000 and $820,000.

Fiscal Year 2020 deliveries of between 8,600 and 9,100 units with an average price of between $800,000 and $820,000.

Second quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of approximately 20.50%.

Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of approximately 21.25%.

Second quarter SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, of approximately 12.4%.

Fiscal Year 2020 SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, of approximately 11.4%.

Community count growth of approximately 10% by FYE 2020 compared to FYE 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 SG&A expense reflects costs in advance of revenues from staffing and advertising associated with the planned increase in community openings.

Second quarter other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit of approximately $5 million.

Fiscal Year 2020 other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit of approximately $115 million.

Second quarter tax rate of approximately 26.0%.

Fiscal Year 2020 tax rate of approximately 25.0%.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers’ chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “Our first quarter contracts were up 31% in units and 28% in dollars, and our contracts per-community were up 28%, compared to one year ago. We saw improvement in California with contracts up 32% in units and 10% in dollars. Demand has remained strong through the start of our second quarter and we are experiencing pricing power in many of our markets.

“Revenues were below guidance in our first quarter, as some deliveries slipped into our second quarter. Our guidance for deliveries for FY 2020 is between 8,600 and 9,100 homes, at an average price of between $800,000 and $820,000 per home. The adjusted gross margin in the first half of FY 2020 will continue to reflect the challenging sales environment we experienced through the third quarter of FY 2019. We expect our adjusted gross margin in FY 2020’s second half to improve by approximately 100 basis points over the first half, reflecting the improved selling environment that began in late FY 2019. The more recent growth in contracts and absorptions, increase in pricing power, and our projected 10% community count expansion should contribute to margin and earnings improvement in FY 2021.

“We are committed to improving our return on equity through capital efficient land acquisitions, more quicker-turn affordable luxury communities, dividend payments, and share repurchases. In the first quarter of FY 2020 we repurchased $476 million of stock at an average price of $40.73 per share, which reduced our share count by 11.7 million shares, or 8%, from FYE 2019. We expect share repurchases to remain a significant component of our capital allocation strategy. Importantly, our strong balance sheet allows us to both continue to repurchase shares and grow our business through land purchases and selective homebuilder acquisitions in promising markets, such as our recent purchases of Sharp Residential in Atlanta, Sabal Homes in South Carolina, and Thrive Residential in Atlanta and Nashville.

“Single-family permits rose in January to the highest seasonally adjusted annual pace since June 2007. Even so, housing supply remains tight. Interest rates remain historically low, consumer confidence is healthy, household formations are strong, and unemployment is at or near record lows. According to the January existing home sales report from the National Association of Realtors, the growth in existing home sales was strongest in the $500,000 to $750,000 price range. With this positive macro backdrop, market fundamentals remain supportive as we continue to expand our luxury brand to new price points, product lines, and geographies.”

Toll Brothers’ Financial Highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2020 (unaudited):

FY 2020’s first quarter net income was $56.9 million, or $0.41 per share diluted, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter net income of $112.1 million, or $0.76 per share diluted.

FY 2020’s first quarter pre-tax income was $65.9 million, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter pre-tax income of $151.4 million.

FY 2020’s first quarter results included pre-tax inventory impairments totaling $1.0 million, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter pre-tax inventory impairments of $7.6 million.

FY 2020’s first quarter home sales revenues were $1.30 billion and 1,611 units, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter totals of $1.32 billion and 1,530 units.

FY 2020’s first quarter net signed contracts were $1.49 billion and 1,806 units, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter net signed contracts of $1.16 billion and 1,379 units.

FY 2020’s first quarter net signed contracts, on a per-community basis, were 5.6 units, compared to first quarter net signed contracts, on a per-community basis, of 4.4 units in FY 2019, 6.0 units in FY 2018, 4.7 in FY 2017 and 4.3 in FY 2016.

In FY 2020, first quarter-end backlog was $5.45 billion and 6,461 units, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter-end backlog of $5.37 billion and 5,954 units. The average price of homes in backlog was $843,500, compared to $901,400 at FY 2019’s first-quarter end.

FY 2020’s first quarter home sales gross margin was 18.3%, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter home sales gross margin of 21.0%.

FY 2020’s first quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin was 20.9%, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of 24.2%.

FY 2020’s first quarter interest included in cost of sales was 2.5% of revenue, compared to 2.6% in FY 2019’s first quarter.

FY 2020’s first quarter SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 14.8%, compared to 12.3% in FY 2019’s first quarter.

FY 2020’s first quarter income from operations of $47.5 million represented 3.6% of total revenues, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter of $124.4 million representing 9.1% of revenues.

FY 2020’s first quarter other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and land sales gross profit totaled $20.2 million, compared to FY 2019’s first quarter total of $36.6 million.

FY 2020’s first-quarter cancellation rate (current quarter cancellations divided by current quarter signed contracts) was 9.4%, compared to FY 2019’s first-quarter cancellation rate of 9.6%.

FY 2020’s first-quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog was 3.0%, compared to FY 2019’s first-quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog of 2.4%.

Additional Financial Information:

The Company ended its FY 2020 first quarter with $519.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.29 billion at FYE 2019 and $801.7 million at FY 2019’s first-quarter end. At FY 2020 first-quarter end, the Company also had $1.59 billion available under its $1.905 billion bank revolving credit facility.

During the first quarter of FY 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 11.7 million shares at an average price per share of $40.73, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $476.0 million, representing 8% of shares outstanding as of FYE 2019.

On January 24, 2020, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2020.

Stockholders’ Equity at FY 2020 first-quarter end was $4.66 billion, compared to $5.07 billion at FY 2019’s fourth-quarter end.

FY 2020’s first-quarter end book value per share was $35.87 per share, compared to $35.99 at FY 2019’s fourth-quarter end.

The Company ended its FY 2020 first quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 46.4%, compared to 43.6% at FY 2019’s fourth-quarter end and 42.7% at FY 2019’s first-quarter end. The Company ended FY 2020’s first quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 42.3%, compared to 32.9% at FY 2019’s fourth-quarter end, and 36.0% at FY 2019’s first-quarter end.

of 42.3%, compared to 32.9% at FY 2019’s fourth-quarter end, and 36.0% at FY 2019’s first-quarter end. The Company ended FY 2020’s first quarter with approximately 62,000 lots owned and optioned, compared to 59,200 one quarter earlier, and 54,000 one year earlier. Approximately 37,100 of these lots were owned, of which approximately 17,200 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

In the first quarter of FY 2020, the Company spent approximately $178.9 million on land to purchase approximately 2,000 lots.

The Company ended FY 2020’s first quarter with 328 selling communities, compared to 333 at FY 2019’s fourth-quarter end and 317 at FY 2019’s first-quarter end.

As previously announced, effective November 1, 2019, the Company appointed Mr. James Boyd and Mr. Robert Parahus as Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers to succeed Mr. Richard Hartman, who retired from the position of President and Chief Operating Officer on the same date. Mr. Boyd now has oversight responsibility for the Company’s western region and Mr. Parahus its eastern region. In connection with the succession of the Chief Operating Officer role, the Company made certain changes to its regional management structure. The Company realigned certain of the states located among five homebuilding regions as follows: Eastern Region :

• The North region: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York;

• The Mid-Atlantic region: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia;

• The South region: Florida, South Carolina and Texas; Western Region :

• The Mountain region: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah; and

• The Pacific region: California, Oregon and Washington. Previously, the Company’s homebuilding regional segments were:

• North: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and New York

• Mid-Atlantic: Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia

• South: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas

• West: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

• California: California

Prior period results have been recast to conform with current segment definitions. The realignment did not have any impact on the Company’s consolidated financial position, results of operations, earnings per share or cash flows for the periods presented.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.Tollbrothers.com , a conference call hosted by Chairman & CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 11:00 a.m. (EST) Wednesday, February 26, 2020, to discuss these results and its outlook for the remainder of FY 2020. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.

The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and a full range of technology solutions. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2020, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the sixth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. The Company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. For more information visit www.TollBrothers.com .

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website ( investors.Tollbrothers.com ).

Forward-Looking Statements

Information presented herein for the first quarter ended January 31, 2020 is subject to finalization of the Company’s regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information related to market conditions; demand for our homes; anticipated operating results; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues; selling, general and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; the ability to acquire land and pursue real estate opportunities; the ability to gain approvals and open new communities; the ability to sell homes and properties; the ability to deliver homes from backlog; the ability to secure materials and subcontractors; the ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and legal proceedings, investigations and claims.

Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in our reports or public statements made by us are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors mentioned in our reports or public statements made by us, such as market conditions, government regulation, and the competitive environment, will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others: demand fluctuations in the housing industry; adverse changes in economic conditions in markets where we conduct our operations and where prospective purchasers of our homes live; increases in cancellations of existing agreements of sale; the competitive environment in which we operate; changes in interest rates or our credit ratings; the availability of capital; uncertainties in the capital and securities markets; the ability of customers to obtain financing for the purchase of homes; the availability and cost of land for future growth; the ability of the participants in various joint ventures to honor their commitments; effects of governmental legislation and regulation; effects of increased taxes or governmental fees; weather conditions; the availability and cost of labor and building and construction materials; the cost of raw materials; the outcome of various product liability claims, litigation and warranty claims; the effect of the loss of key management personnel; changes in tax laws and their interpretation; construction delays; and the seasonal nature of our business. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the risk factors in the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent periodic reports filed on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the SEC.

From time to time, forward-looking statements also are included in our periodic reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, in press releases, in presentations, on our website and in other materials released to the public.

This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

January 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 519,793 $ 1,286,014 Inventory 8,198,352 7,873,048 Property, construction and office equipment, net 285,785 273,412 Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets 978,166 715,441 Mortgage loans held for sale 111,995 218,777 Customer deposits held in escrow 71,841 74,403 Investments in unconsolidated entities 364,352 366,252 Income taxes receivable 56,922 20,791 $ 10,587,206 $ 10,828,138 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Loans payable $ 1,277,183 $ 1,111,449 Senior notes 2,660,352 2,659,898 Mortgage company loan facility 97,653 150,000 Customer deposits 417,092 385,596 Accounts payable 314,482 348,599 Accrued expenses 1,011,548 950,932 Income taxes payable 103,816 102,971 Total liabilities 5,882,126 5,709,445 Equity: Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,529 1,529 Additional paid-in capital 723,109 726,879 Retained earnings 4,816,286 4,774,422 Treasury stock, at cost (879,820 ) (425,183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,553 ) (5,831 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,655,551 5,071,816 Noncontrolling interest 49,529 46,877 Total equity 4,705,080 5,118,693 $ 10,587,206 $ 10,828,138

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 $ % $ % Revenues: Home sales $ 1,297,337 $ 1,319,308 Land sales 34,094 43,873 1,331,431 1,363,181 Cost of revenues: Home sales 1,059,900 81.7 % 1,042,245 79.0 % Land sales 32,282 94.7 % 34,253 78.1 % 1,092,182 1,076,498 Gross margin – home sales 237,437 18.3 % 277,063 21.0 % Gross margin – land sales 1,812 5.3 % 9,620 21.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 191,753 14.8 % $ 162,238 12.3 % Income from operations 47,496 3.6 % 124,445 9.1 % Other: Income from unconsolidated entities 12,141 6,140 Other income – net 6,295 20,861 Income before income taxes 65,932 151,446 Income tax provision 9,056 39,396 Net income $ 56,876 $ 112,050 Per share: Basic earnings $ 0.41 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings $ 0.41 $ 0.76 Cash dividend declared $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 138,145 146,751 Diluted 139,889 148,032 Effective tax rate 13.7 % 26.0 %

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 Impairment charges recognized: Cost of home sales – land owned/controlled for future communities $ 1,031 $ 1,777 Cost of home sales – operating communities — 5,785 $ 1,031 $ 7,562 Depreciation and amortization $ 14,667 $ 15,669 Interest incurred $ 43,695 $ 44,485 Interest expense: Charged to home sales cost of sales $ 32,774 $ 34,441 Charged to land sales cost of sales 567 352 $ 33,341 $ 34,793 Home sites controlled: January 31,

2020 January 31,

2019 Owned 37,136 33,491 Optioned 24,835 20,522 61,971 54,013

Inventory at January 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

January 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 Land and land development costs $ 2,293,031 $ 2,224,308 Construction in progress 5,198,770 4,984,989 Sample homes 416,570 414,107 Land deposits and costs of future development 289,981 249,644 $ 8,198,352 $ 7,873,048

Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Homebuilding and Urban Infill (“City Living”). Within Traditional Homebuilding, Toll operates in five geographic segments. As noted above, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, management realigned certain of the states falling within its five homebuilding regions. Within Traditional Homebuilding, the Company operates in the following five geographic segments, with current operations in the states listed below:

North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York

Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas

Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah

Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington

The realignment did not have any impact on the Company’s consolidated financial position, results of operations, earnings per share or cash flows for the periods presented. Prior period results have been recast to conform with the Company’s current segments in the tables below:

Three Months Ended

January 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES North 393 384 $ 254.1 $ 271.5 $ 646,500 $ 707,100 Mid-Atlantic 240 211 162.5 134.9 677,000 639,300 South 274 228 183.6 176.9 670,200 776,000 Mountain 401 366 263.1 226.4 656,100 618,600 Pacific 267 277 395.3 444.1 1,480,700 1,603,100 Traditional Home Building 1,575 1,466 1,258.6 1,253.8 799,100 855,200 City Living 36 64 39.8 68.6 1,106,500 1,071,800 Corporate and other (1.1 ) (3.1 ) Total home sales 1,611 1,530 1,297.3 1,319.3 $ 805,300 $ 862,300 Land sales 34.1 43.9 Total consolidated $ 1,331.4 $ 1,363.2 CONTRACTS North 400 402 $ 287.2 $ 275.2 $ 717,900 $ 684,700 Mid-Atlantic 242 253 169.4 160.4 700,100 633,800 South 353 201 244.4 152.4 692,400 758,200 Mountain 490 331 357.5 241.1 729,500 728,400 Pacific 287 169 383.4 294.6 1,335,800 1,743,500 Traditional Home Building 1,772 1,356 1,441.9 1,123.7 813,700 828,700 City Living 34 23 47.4 39.7 1,394,900 1,724,400 Total consolidated 1,806 1,379 $ 1,489.3 $ 1,163.4 $ 824,600 $ 843,600 BACKLOG North 1,749 1,716 $ 1,213.1 $ 1,154.0 $ 693,600 $ 672,500 Mid-Atlantic 786 779 542.5 525.6 690,200 674,800 South 1,127 944 818.4 756.9 726,100 801,800 Mountain 1,695 1,185 1,246.4 838.8 735,400 707,900 Pacific 994 1,205 1,472.6 1,942.7 1,481,500 1,612,200 Traditional Home Building 6,351 5,829 5,293.0 5,218.0 833,400 895,200 City Living 110 125 157.2 148.7 1,428,900 1,189,400 Total consolidated 6,461 5,954 $ 5,450.2 $ 5,366.7 $ 843,500 $ 901,400

Unconsolidated entities:

Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month periods ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, and for backlog at January 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Three months ended January 31, Revenues 23 17 $ 67.1 $ 27.3 $ 2,917,600 $ 1,604,500 Contracts 8 3 $ 23.8 $ 12.1 $ 2,971,400 $ 4,019,500 Backlog at January 31, 11 158 $ 33.0 $ 306.1 $ 2,998,300 $ 1,937,300

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the homebuilding business.

The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other homebuilders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The following table reconciles the Company’s homes sales gross margin as a percentage of homes sale revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin is calculated as (i) homes sales gross margin plus interest recognized in homes sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) homes sale revenues.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 Revenues – homes sales $ 1,297,337 $ 1,319,308 Cost of revenues – home sales 1,059,900 1,042,245 Home sales gross margin 237,437 277,063 Add: Interest recognized in cost of revenues – home sales 32,774 34,441 Inventory write-downs 1,031 7,562 Adjusted homes sales gross margin $ 271,242 $ 319,066 Homes sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 18.3 % 21.0 % Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 20.9 % 24.2 %

The Company’s management believes Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our homebuilding operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin

The Company has not provided projected second quarter and full fiscal 2020 homes sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the second quarter. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our second quarter and full year fiscal 2020 homes sales gross margin.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 Loans payable $ 1,277,183 $ 1,000,467 $ 1,111,449 Senior notes 2,660,352 2,511,932 2,659,898 Mortgage company loan facility 97,653 74,135 150,000 Total debt 4,035,188 3,586,534 3,921,347 Total stockholders’ equity 4,655,551 4,819,562 5,071,816 Total capital $ 8,690,739 $ 8,406,096 $ 8,993,163 Ratio of debt-to-capital 46.4 % 42.7 % 43.6 % Total debt $ 4,035,188 $ 3,586,534 $ 3,921,347 Less: Mortgage company loan facility (97,653 ) (74,135 ) (150,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents (519,793 ) (801,734 ) (1,286,014 ) Total net debt 3,417,742 2,710,665 2,485,333 Total stockholders’ equity 4,655,551 4,819,562 5,071,816 Total net capital $ 8,073,293 $ 7,530,227 $ 7,557,149 Net debt-to-capital ratio 42.3 % 36.0 % 32.9 %

The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.

