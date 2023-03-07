Home buyers are invited to tour five stunning new model homes

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is hosting a model park grand opening celebration at Regency at Ten Trails, the Company’s first 55+ active-adult community in the Pacific Northwest. The event will be held on Saturday, March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at 33572 Douglas Ave SE in Black Diamond, Washington. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the community and tour the five brand-new, professionally designed model homes while enjoying live music and refreshments.

“We are thrilled to debut our five new model homes in this very special community,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington state. “At our grand opening event this Saturday, guests are invited to tour our stunning model homes, meet the Toll Brothers team and our Homeowner Ambassadors, and learn more about the exceptional active-adult lifestyle offered at Regency at Ten Trails.”

For more information and to register for the Toll Brothers model grand opening event, visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com/MGO.

The five new Toll Brothers model homes at Regency at Ten Trails are a showcase of design inspiration. The Ellipse, Aquila, Meissa, Corvus, and Vela model homes feature modern farmhouse, craftsman, and contemporary exteriors. The interior designs include a range of styles ideally suited to the sophisticated active-adult home buyer, from dramatic mossy green and ebony accents to warm marble countertops and natural neutral tones with woven textiles, each home offers a distinct design with timeless finishes.

After touring these exceptional models, home buyers will be inspired to visit the newly remodeled Toll Brothers Design Studio in Kirkland. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to experience one-stop shopping and choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in South King County, Regency at Ten Trails is an active-adult community of 403 single-story homes, each built with the outstanding quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known. Home buyers will select from 14 home designs ranging from 1,340 to 2,214 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, covered outdoor living spaces, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home buyers will also enjoy options to select from including outdoor gas fireplaces, multigenerational living suites, dual primary bedroom suites, extended primary bedroom suites, and flex rooms ideal for a home office.

Designed with active lifestyles in mind, the community’s 3.9-acre resort-style amenity center is scheduled to open later this year. Residents will soon be enjoying championship pickleball courts, bocce ball, and a 10,000-square-foot private clubhouse with an indoor pool, fitness studios, two lounges, indoor/outdoor patios, and much more.

A dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director will plan year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services. Current homeowners and home buyers are already enjoying regular events and outings coordinated by the Lifestyle Director while building friendships with their future neighbors. Home buyers who purchase now can start enjoying the incredible lifestyle Regency at Ten Trails offers right away, while their home is built. In addition, a selection of homes with beautifully curated finishes are already in progress and available for quick move-in. Pricing starts in the upper $600,000s.

For more information, call (206) 363-5000 or visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

