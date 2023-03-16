Harris Ranch by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers hosting preview opening of Harris Ranch luxury home community in Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, Nev., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Harris Ranch, a new luxury master-planned community offering two unique home collections in the coveted Spanish Springs area of northern Nevada.

Home buyers are invited to attend a preview opening celebration on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at 430 La Tray Court in Sparks. Prospective home buyers who visit during the event will enjoy light refreshments while exploring the new sales center and six new Toll Brothers home designs in the community. For more information and to register for Toll Brothers preview opening celebration, visit HarrisRanchNV.com/SB.

Toll Brothers at Harris Ranch is just beyond the bright lights of Reno, under the open skies of Sparks, Nevada, where luxury and natural beauty are in perfect balance. This exquisite luxury home community, priced from the mid-$600,000s, will include 349 new homes in two refined collections. Six floor plans offer one- and two-story single-family homes that maximize living space with light-filled open concept designs and seamless indoor/outdoor living.

The Magnolia collection features three two-story home designs ranging from 3,556 to 3,971+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3- or 4-car garages, and options for RV garage and RV open sky parking. The Willows collection offers three new single-story home designs ranging from 2,709 to 3,206+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 4-car garages, and an optional dog wash station.

The luxury Toll Brothers homes within Harris Ranch showcase distinctive architecture with dramatic 10-foot ceilings and covered patios, situated on expansive home sites with ample space to store both personal and recreational vehicles. The homes offer a combination of luxury and space, and are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“Our new homes showcase the best in Toll Brothers design and serve as an inspiration for home buyers,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “The prime location of our Harris Ranch community is ideal for those wanting large home sites close to nature, but with the convenience of the city and outdoor recreation options nearby.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/508d5656-f787-409e-bd63-4bb4b095fa30

Toll Brothers home buyers in Harris Ranch will enjoy an unparalleled elevated location with proximity to thriving outdoor recreation areas, nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment, while being surrounded by the restorative natural beauty of northern Nevada.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Spanish Springs area include Cinnamon Ridge, Merida at Stonebrook, Catalina at Stonebrook, Alicante at Stonebrook, and Regency at Stonebrook.

For more information, call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)