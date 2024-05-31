SEMINOLE, Fla., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated release of two new home designs available in Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle, a new thoughtfully designed community in Seminole, Florida located just minutes from the world-renowned Gulf Beaches.

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle has unveiled new three-story townhome designs complete with elevators and contemporary coastal architecture. The two new home designs range from 2,374 to 2,467+ square feet, with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 9-foot ceilings throughout, creating an airy feeling that complements the open-concept designs. The homes offer flex rooms, loft spaces, and large 2-car garages with added storage space for kayaks and other hobby items.

“This community is truly one-of-a-kind,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota Florida. “Inspired by the community’s coastal elements, we are excited to introduce two new curated townhome designs that include sought-after elevators to enhance our buyers’ luxury lifestyle.”

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle offers home buyers an ideal lifestyle, with new low-maintenance homes within an established, amenity-rich community offering scenic water and preserve views. Residents enjoy a wide variety of amenities, including extensive walking and biking trails, kayak launch out to the bayou, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, fishing dock, large fire pit, and tennis courts.

Homes within Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle are priced from the $600,000s. For more information, or to request an appointment to visit the community and tour the Toll Brothers professionally decorated Bayard and Aloma model homes, call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

