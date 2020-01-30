Breaking News
Home / Top News / TOM BROWNING JOINS CHICAGO CREATIVE AGENCY TWO BY FOUR AS DIRECTOR OF CLIENT LEADERSHIP

TOM BROWNING JOINS CHICAGO CREATIVE AGENCY TWO BY FOUR AS DIRECTOR OF CLIENT LEADERSHIP

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Chicago, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two by Four, a full-service strategy and creative agency, announced today that Tom Browning will be joining the company’s executive team as Senior Vice President and Director or Client Leadership. As Director of Client Leadership, Tom will oversee the company’s account department.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the new year by welcoming Tom to our expanding team,” said Ken Pasternak, President of Two by Four. “2019 was a year of immense growth for Two by Four. By adding Tom to the team, we are bringing on someone who has a proven reputation for driving successful growth for noteworthy clients across many categories. We are confident he will serve as an invaluable asset to our clients and help us continue to grow well beyond 2020.”

“I’ve known Tom for well over 20 years and know he will be the perfect complement to the other senior-level professionals we have brought aboard over the last two years,” said David Stevenson, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Two by Four. “Tom’s deep global experience and strategic leadership will serve our clients well.”

Tom has over 25 years of agency experience working for major brands like Discover Card, Frito-Lay, Anheuser-Busch, Wilson Sporting Goods, SC Johnson, Nestlé, Midas, Jiffy Lube, Bel Brands and McDonald’s. Most recently, Tom was the Sr. Vice President and Global Business Director at DDB Worldwide where he helped lead the agency’s contributions to McDonald’s success in 45 countries around the world.

“I am excited to join the amazing team at Two by Four,” said Tom. “I strongly believe that our people will make the difference since they are the ones who create ideas that drive sales, store traffic, market share and all the other metrics that lead to our clients’ success. My goal here at Two by Four is to help them continue to grow and broaden their contributions so we can continue to offer only the very best to our clients.”

Tom graduated with an MBA in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

 

###

About Two by Four

Founded in 1998, Two by Four is focused on creative communications that always leave an impression. Core services include strategy, advertising, design, media, interactive, promotions, experiential, internal marketing, public relations, research, analytics, social media and direct response. For more information about Two by Four please visit twoxfour.com, become a fan of our Facebook page, follow @Twoby4 on Twitter, or just bring us donuts.

Attachment

  • Tom Browning 
CONTACT: Tyler Rabel
Two by Four
312-445-4728
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.