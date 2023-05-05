Leadership role will focus on supporting new Resilience Solution across global markets

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resilience today promoted Tom Egglestone to Global Head of Claims. Joining Resilience in July 2022 as International Claims Leader, UK and Europe, he will now be supporting Resilience clients globally. Egglestone is a recognized leader in the cyber insurance community, having spent the past seven years handling a number of the London market’s largest claims across a range of jurisdictions and industries. With prior experience working at industry-leading companies such as Tokio Marine Kiln, CFC Underwriting, and Hiscox, he brings over a decade of escalating experience and responsibility for complex specialty claims and insurance operations in the London market.

“In his past year with Resilience, Tom has been instrumental in building and delivering on Resilience’s Claims & Incident Management approach in the UK and Europe,” said Mario Vitale, President of Resilience. “We are incredibly excited for Tom to take on a global leadership role to support the growth and scale of our business as we launch the Resilience Solution across all our markets.”

“Our claims team is able to deliver like no other. Their speed of response and continuous engagement model has made a profound difference: 100% of our solution clients avoided paying a ransomware extortion in 2022,” said Tim Riley, Chief Product Officer at Resilience. “Tom understands the importance of proactively strengthening clients with threat intelligence and aggressively helping them fight back when they have been victimized. He has already brought amazing results to the UK market and we are excited to bring his talents and passion to our clients globally.”

The Resilience Solution goes beyond a claims hotline to provide in-house integrated claims and incident management available 24/7. All clients receive access to a pre-vetted external client advisory panel, curated for an organization’s unique loss mitigation needs, to provide disciplined advice throughout the claims process. This solution is provided with the support of all Resilience broker partners and is available to clients in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.CyberResilience.com .

About Resilience

Resilience is the next-generation cyber risk company that’s on a mission to help make the world cyber resilient.

Founded in 2016 by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities, and augmented by prominent leaders and innovators from the insurance and technology industries, the privately-held firm is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed, measured, and managed for middle to large market enterprises. Rooted in decades of experience, Resilience helps financial, risk, and information security leaders continuously improve their organizations’ cyber resilience by connecting cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and a shared plan to reinforce actionable cyber hygiene.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience’s team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

For more information, visit us at www.CyberResilience.com .

