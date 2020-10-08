Tom Gira Named STA’s 2020 Dictum Meum Pactum Award Recipient

New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Security Traders Association (STA) today announced the late Tom Gira as the 2020 Dictum Meum Pactum (DMP) award recipient. Over the course of his nearly three decades at FINRA, Gira built an extensive legacy based on investor protection and market integrity.

After early-career stops at Nasdaq and the SEC’s Division of Market Regulation, Gira joined FINRA in 1992 and eventually rose to the title of Executive Vice President of Market Regulation and Transparency Services. Under his leadership, FINRA’s Market Regulation Department expanded to conduct cross-market surveillance of all U.S. equities markets and nearly half of U.S. options markets. Gira passed away in June 2020.

The Dictum Meum Pactum Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of the financial services industry and have exhibited acts of integrity at the highest level consistent with the ideal STA has supported since its inception: Dictum Meum Pactum (“My Word Is My Bond”).

“The fact that U.S. markets are the most robust in the world is thanks in no small part to entities like FINRA, and over the course of his career Tom epitomized true regulatory leadership,” said Jim Toes, President and CEO of STA. “He was deeply knowledgeable and dedicated to his craft, as well as a friend to so many of us at STA. Since Tom’s passing, a remarkable number of individuals from around the industry have shared their memories. He touched so many lives while having a profound impact on our industry, so we could think of no better candidate to receive this year’s DMP Award.”

“Tom Gira’s entire career embodied the principle espoused by the Dictum Meum Pactum Award,” said FINRA President and CEO Robert Cook. “Tom always acted and spoke with great integrity and authenticity, born of his distinguished character, deep expertise and experience, and abiding commitment to our mission of investor protection and market integrity. We are grateful to the Security Traders Association for honoring Tom in this manner.”

The award will be given via a ceremony at STA’s Annual Market Structure Conference, which is being held virtually for the first time, during an interview with Cook.

