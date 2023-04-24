FREDERICK, Md., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the addition of four independent manufacturing representatives and distributors to its expanding national and global network. Included in the additions are JANZ Corporation, New England Scientific Associates (NESA) by Baker, Crow Food Safety (Pty) Ltd, and ARES Scientific.

The newly added partners bring a wealth of experience and expertise in government, life sciences, and food safety markets located in the United States and South Africa. TOMI has begun to deliver on new contracts, with multiple orders placed in the first quarter of 2023. The SteraMist inventory from these orders will enable our new partners to improve supply chain and operational efficacy by directly delivering SteraMist products to their customers.

U.S.-based medical supplier and distributor, JANZ Corporation, holds government contracts to provide medical and healthcare products to the Department of Homeland Security, Defense Logistics Agency, and Department of Defense. This collaboration presents an opportunity for TOMI to expand its reach into the government sector as a trusted provider of disinfection solutions.

TOMI also welcomes New England Scientific Associates (NESA) by Baker as a new independent manufacturing representative. NESA by Baker represents leading manufacturers of biotechnology and research equipment. With NESA’s expertise and established infrastructure, SteraMist is well-positioned to achieve success in TOMI’s new turnkey integration projects, which involves integrating SteraMist into cage washers, decontamination chambers, and other related equipment.

Globally, TOMI has joined forces with Crow Food Safety (Pty) Ltd, also trading as Crow Environmental Solutions. The company is a life science and medical industry distributor and a preferred supplier of food safety and hygiene products in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, representing TOMI’s first venture in this region, while furthering expansion in the food safety industry on a global scale.

In a strategic move to further its reach in the life sciences industry, TOMI’s manufacturing representative, ARES Scientific, has evolved its service model and is now a new distributor of TOMI products. With a track record of successfully selling SteraMist, ARES Scientific has earned a reputation as a reliable and innovative provider of cutting-edge products for vivarium and life science facilities. The new role of ARES as a SteraMist distributor opens growth opportunities for TOMI in the life science market.

“We are thrilled to welcome JANZ Corporation, NESA, and Crow Environmental to the TOMI network, and we are delighted to announce the new role of ARES Scientific as a TOMI distributor. These new partnerships are an excellent start to 2023, and represent a significant step forward for TOMI, a world leader in disinfection technology,” said E.J. Shane, COO of TOMI. “Each partnership was carefully chosen, with each known for their proven track record of success and expertise in their respective industries. As we move forward through 2023, we continue to maintain discussions with multiple potential SteraMist distributors and manufacturing representatives on a global scale as part of our aggressive strategy to expand and enhance our brand and sales in relevant markets.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated financial performance and operating results, including expected growth in sales and market demand; anticipated performance of strategic partnerships; anticipated revenue opportunities of CES products; growth strategies of the company; and anticipated distribution capability.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

