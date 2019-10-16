TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Attends Fruit Attraction 2019 to Increase SteraMist Presence in Food Safety Industry

Breaking News
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ) is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT) platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist® brand of products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. TOMI and its partner, Arkema, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of food-grade hydrogen peroxide – will be attending Fruit Attraction 2019, an international trade show that focuses on the fruit and vegetable industry.

With approximately 1,800 exhibitors from more than 130 countries, one of the principles behind the Fruit Attraction 2019 event is “innovation;” an idea that drives the integration of SteraMist into a wide variety of sectors. During October 22-24, at booth 4E11A in Hall 4, TOMI intends to showcase the versatility behind SteraMist products and powerful iHP technology. The SteraMist Surface Unit will be demonstrated as an ancillary disinfection product to professionals and companies at every step of the food industry – from initial laboratory research to food packaging and transportation.

TOMIEnvironmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected].

