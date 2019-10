TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Attends International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) North America Expo in Las Vegas

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ) is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist® brand of products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. This year, TOMI plans to attend the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) North America expo in Las Vegas, Nevada (Booth 3971). The SteraMist line of products and their applicability within general broad-spectrum cleaning and remediation services will be demonstrated.

ISSA aims to bring together commercial and industrial cleaning innovations, which places TOMI among its many exhibitors in their pursuit to innovate for a safer world. From November 18-21, 16,000 people are expected to attend the show alongside 700 exhibitors from more than 60 countries. The efficacy and versatility of SteraMist will be shown to many within the commercial and industrial cleaning industries, including distributors, wholesalers, and service contractors. Additionally, TOMI will introduce its Forensic Restoration Service Team (FRST), whose service members utilizing SteraMist are Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) certified – a division of ISSA – and specialize in restoration and remediation services, able to rapidly deploy the technology in the wake of biosafety hazards.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected] .

