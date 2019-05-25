Breaking News
Home / Top News / Tommy Chong to Celebrate 81st Birthday at the High Times Cannabis Cup in SoCal May 25 & 26

Tommy Chong to Celebrate 81st Birthday at the High Times Cannabis Cup in SoCal May 25 & 26

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Los Angeles, May 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Times, the most well-known brand in cannabis globally, today announced the inclusion of a special birthday celebration at it’s Cannabis Cup in Southern California for long time industry leader Tommy Chong. Taking place this weekend, May 25th & 26th, the event will include opportunities for fans to meet the marijuana legend, as well as help him celebrate his birthday in person.

The weekend’s event, which includes the awarding of the Southern California Cannabis Cup, the industry’s premiere distinction for the best products in the space, also includes musical heavyweights Ice Cube, Tory Lanez, and Blueface, along with dance producers Girl Talk and Thriftworks. VIP tickets are still available at Cannabiscup.com for those looking to join the celebrations. The event will take place at the NOS Center in San Bernardino beginning today, May 25th, with doors opening at noon.

Mr. Chong will be signing autographs and greeting fans on both Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 PM. He also plans to make a special announcement during this celebration, likely including one of his associated brands: Chong’s Choice, Greenstone, Top Shelf Cultivation, and/or Honey Dew Farms.

For more information, or to request a ticket to the Cannabis Cup SoCal, please reach out to [email protected].

About High Times

For more than 44 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand – championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com.

For Hightimes financial information visit http://www.hightimesinvestor.com.

Media Contacts
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.