Tompkins County Nonprofits Raised a Record-Breaking $220,980 during the Seventh Annual Giving is Gorges Event on June 23, 2021

Ithaca, NY, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giving is Gorges, a community-wide fundraiser for nonprofits serving Tompkins County, NY, had its seventh annual event on June 23, 2021.  

Giving is Gorges aims to unite community members around important causes, provide support to local nonprofit organizations, and celebrate the spirit of giving in Tompkins County, NY, and surrounding areas.  

This annual event is hosted and organized by GiveGab, a local technology company headquartered in Ithaca powering hundreds of Giving Days nationwide. GiveGab is also the technology platform used to support other local fundraising events such as Cornell Giving Day, Ithaca College Giving Day, and Cayuga Health Giving Day. 

Giving is Gorges experienced a record-breaking year as 89 nonprofits collectively raised $220,980 through the support of 1,549 donors. In total, this event has raised over $750,000 for the Tompkins County community since its inception in 2015. 

I am blown away by the generosity that was demonstrated during Giving is Gorges this year. Our local nonprofits are still recovering from the effects of Covid-19, making community events such as Giving is Gorges so essential. The impact generated on June 23 will directly serve Tompkins County’s most immediate needs.“ – Molly Petrie, Project Manager for Giving is Gorges  

Nonprofits began collecting donations on June 16 and concluded on June 30. During this period, participating organizations used social media and email marketing to connect with donors both locally and throughout the country. 

For the third year, Visions Federal Credit Union joined Giving is Gorges as their Financial Sponsor. Through their partnership, Visions presented two Match Minutes, in which donations were doubled up to $25 until a total of $4,000 was raised. Both Match Minutes were depleted in less than 20 minutes.  

Visions is pleased to support GiveGab on Giving is Gorges for a 3rd year as its official financial partner. Following last year’s record-shattering fundraising effort, we’ve returned to show our support of the 2021 campaign with two new Match Hour opportunities. Visions takes pride in inspiring our employees, members, and communities alike to give back. This is a perfect example of that mission in action.” – Aisha Jasper, Community Development Manager, Visions Federal Credit Union 

In addition to the Match Minutes, GiveGab dropped all platform fees historically collected during Giving is Gorges so that more funds could go directly to helping further the missions of Tompkins County nonprofits. In conjunction with sponsors including GiveGab, Wegmans, Staples, Walmart, Angelhearts Diner, and The NY Finger Lakes Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), Giving is Gorges offered over $7,000 in prizes to participating organizations on June 23 and distributed posters throughout Tompkins County. 

Learn more about this annual giving campaign for Tompkins County nonprofits by visiting GivingisGorges.org.

About Giving is Gorges: Giving is Gorges is an annual Day of Giving established in 2015 to unite community members around important causes and help local organizations multiply their resources. 

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective. 

About Visions Federal Credit Union: Visions Federal Credit Union is a not for profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 220,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit www.visionsfcu.org for more information.

