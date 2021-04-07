Tompkins Robotics Partners with GreyOrange for “Zero Walk” Fulfillment at Unprecedented Rates

—New joint offering dramatically increases ecommerce order fulfillment rates across a broad assortment of SKUs, creating a scalable, end-to-end automated takeaway solution—

ATLANTA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tompkins Robotics (Tompkins), a leading provider of flexible, scalable, portable, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today announces a strategic partnership with GreyOrange , a global software and robotics company that leverages AI and machine learning to optimize supply chains, to offer a new “zero walk” solution which eliminates all walking previously required by human pickers in the distribution center while dramatically increasing order pick rates. By integrating Tompkins’ tSort™ with GreyOrange’s Ranger™ Goods-to-Person (GTP) system, a warehouse pick station operator can fill hundreds of orders simultaneously and safely from a single picking station. The efficiency driven by the solution allows companies to fulfill 10 times the ecommerce order volumes that are achieved with other traditional automated picking solutions.

“This ‘zero walk’ collaboration takes ecommerce order fulfillment to pick rates never seen before by the retail industry,” said John Seidl, Retail Consulting Partner at GreyOrange. “With this new joint solution, ecommerce retailers can achieve picks rates exceeding 500 to 1,000 units per hour while also providing a more ergonomic work environment for associates, helping them attract and retain the best people. It’s really the perfect solution for all retail segments.”

The efficiency and productivity achieved from this collaboration is a direct result of the ergonomics produced by pairing GreyOrange’s Ranger GTP system, which brings inventory to warehouse associates at a picking station, with the Tompkins’ tSort, a modular and flexible sorting solution that travels freely to deliver picked inventory for packing. The “zero walk” effect this solution creates is a desirable alternative to traditional and other solutions that require human associates to walk a large warehouse picking area to access a broad assortment of SKUs, then walk to a put wall to sort the SKUs to orders for packing. Integrating these solutions through GreyOrange GreyMatter™ software, the intelligence and decision-making engine powering and connecting the robots, creates a solution that completely eliminates time-consuming and labor-intensive walking for associates. Retailers can fulfill thousands of orders faster, increasing customer satisfaction while also significantly improving the work environment for associates.

By adopting this joint solution along with automated packing, retailers can create an end-to-end fully automated solution.

“This partnership demonstrates that Tompkins Robotics and GreyOrange are expanding to deliver the leadership and expertise their clients need to transform their businesses for the future,” said Mike Futch, CEO and President, Tompkins. “From solution detailing to implementation and collaboration on specific projects, the GreyOrange and Tompkins Robotics teams work to provide their partners with business, technical, sales and marketing resources to enable them to grow their business and better support their customers.”

This software integration between the GreyOrange GreyMatter AI solution and the Tompkins Robotics WES is the key to making the joint solution work. Tight integration is essential for businesses whose growth, like Tompkins and GreyOrange, has been fueled in the past year by the massive increase in online orders due to the pandemic.

Tompkins Robotics and GreyOrange will each present a showcase at the virtual PromatDX 2021 April 12-16. Register today for free to see how GreyOrange and Tompkins Robotics can help your business achieve your goals and satisfy your customers. Once registered, visit the PromatDX showcase page for Tompkins Robotics here and GreyOrange here.

About Tompkins Robotics

Tompkins Robotics is focused on the robotic automation of distribution operations. Our primary system, tSort, consists of autonomous mobile robots that sort a wide range of items and parcels to consolidation points. tSort is a portable, automated material handling sortation system that is creating a huge paradigm shift in the supply chain and how the basic distribution function of order fulfillment is accomplished. We continue to expand this core system with complementary robotic systems to automate processes in fulfillment operations. Our systems maximize performance with mobile, scalable, and flexible robotics solutions that grow and change on demand to meet customer needs. We create profit and value for our clients, making them more agile and adaptable to the highly dynamic changes in the marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com .

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is a global company delivering an advanced software and robotics platform that unifies artificial intelligence, machine learning and Maximum-Life™ robotics design to optimize supply chains and warehouse operations in real time. The company’s always-solving application platform, GreyMatter, orchestrates robots, people, promises and inventory to continuously adapt and accelerate accurate fulfillment in distribution centers and warehouses. GreyOrange experts work closely with organizations to master complex supply chain challenges so they can advance commerce and help employees thrive. The company has core operations in the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan and India. www.GreyOrange.com

