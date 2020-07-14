Tone’s ReliaTel 6.1.0 Delivers Broader Cisco Management and Advanced Visualization to Ensure UC Service Levels

ReliaTel 6.1.0 Provides Expanded Cisco and NetFlow Visualization and Flexible Management Views to Speed Remediation and Drive Higher UC Quality and Performance Levels…

ReliaTel Visual360 UC Management Portal The ReliaTel 6.1.0 Visual360 module depicts real-time correlation of UC analytics and provides dynamic control of UC quality, performance, and service levels in one interactive portal.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tone Software Corporation, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) monitoring and management software for advanced collaboration ecosystems today announced the ReliaTel UC Service Assurance Solution 6.1.0 release with broader capabilities to visualize Cisco call paths and NetFlow related performance metrics through the interactive ReliaTel Visual360™ module. The enhancements empower unified communications (UC) teams to better assess, in real time, the UCC network’s health and performance levels, and take pre-emptive actions to intercept and rectify service degradation before user impact.

Worldwide, the UCC market exceeded USD thirty billion in 2019, and is predicted to reach sixty billion in 2026. This explosive growth is accelerated by the recent surge in remote workforces, distributed collaboration and telehealth activities – trends that challenge organizations to provide high quality and reliable communication services that support staff and customers. ReliaTel 6.1.0 delivers key enhancements that empower UC teams with deeper Cisco and NetFlow visibility, including the origination, next hop(s), and destination IP addresses of calls in both directions. Further, the new release provides expanded monitoring of IP interface status, dial-peer voice and active legs, and includes dynamically updating detached windows that are easily shared amongst local or remote users.

“Today’s enormous surge in remote workforces and virtual meetings tax unified communication and collaboration networks like never before,” stated Shirley Balarezo, president of Tone Software.

“ReliaTel 6.1.0 addresses this issue head on, providing users with deeper views of overall network health and real-time quality and performance metrics. Through the 6.1.0 release, users can quickly zero-in on the true culprit of quality and performance-draining bottlenecks, and proactively resolve issues prior to service impact – an absolute must in today’s highly mobile climate,” she added.

Exceptionally Suited for Service Providers and Cloud Providers

For Providers tasked with delivering five nines uptime and stellar SLAs for their global clients, ReliaTel 6.1.0 provides exceptional capabilities to dive deep into voice and network traffic, including granular QoS analytics, call detail records, RTCP records and call path analytics all correlated with device dependencies. Combined with ReliaTel’s multi-tenant design and real-time monitoring of diverse technologies, the solution is the ideal answer for Service Providers that need to ensure customer experience levels meet and exceed expectations.

ReliaTel is also available as a cloud-based solution, delivering full UCC management from an economical and efficient cloud host that expedites deployment and reduces operational overhead. The solution adapts to any Providers’ business model and empowers Providers to better engage their clients, win more deals, reduce churn, and increase service profits through cost effective, customizable, cloud-based ReliaTel UC service management.

For further information on ReliaTel and ReliaTel for Cloud management capabilities, visit the Tone website at: www.tonesoft.com.

About Tone Software

Tone Software Corporation is a global provider of comprehensive monitoring and management solutions for advanced communications and collaboration ecosystems. Tone’s ReliaTel provides managed service providers (MSPs), UC as a Service providers (UCaaS), value added resellers (VARs), and enterprises with a unified approach for managing and monitoring their entire communications and collaboration environment, supporting the industry’s leading devices, networks, and applications from multiple vendors on multiple platforms. By unifying multi-vendor UC and collaboration management in one solution, ReliaTel provides the ideal platform for organizations to cost effectively manage the quality, capacity, and service levels of the critical communications and collaboration systems that drive their business. For more information, go to www.tonesoft.com.

