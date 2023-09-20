FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), AXT’s subsidiary in Beijing, China, has met the applicable legal and commercial requirements and has received its initial export permits to resume shipping gallium arsenide and germanium substrates to certain customers.

Since China’s announcement of new export control regulations on gallium and germanium materials on July 3, 2023 and the subsequent implementation of those regulations on August 1, 2023, Tongmei has been working diligently with the appropriate Chinese authorities to ensure it understands and abides by all rules and regulations set out in the new gallium and germanium export controls.

Tongmei continues to work with the appropriate Chinese authorities to obtain the necessary permits for additional customers so that it can resume shipping gallium arsenide and germanium substrates to those customers in compliance with all export control regulations.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in more than ten companies in China producing raw materials and consumables for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

