An attorney for Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski accused House Democrats of “abusive conduct and disingenuous mischaracterizations” of his testimony on the Biden family’s business dealings.
In a letter to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the ranking member and lead Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Bobulinski’s counsel Stefan Passantino asserted that Democrats were attempting to assassinate his client’s character.
