DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benekiva, a leading provider of innovative digital claims automation and optimization solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Tony Diodato as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this strategic leadership role, Tony will spearhead the company’s go-to-market strategies, with a focus on driving market growth for Benekiva within the insurance claims and servicing solutions market.

With over two decades of experience in sales, relationship management, go-to-market strategy, and SaaS, Tony has a proven track record of delivering exceptional value to customers and driving revenue growth across various industries and sectors.

Mr. Diodato’s background includes roles at Human API, iPipeline, and Lincoln Financial Group, where he consistently delivered results by combining innovation with deep industry knowledge. His experience in sales leadership and digital transformation aligns perfectly with Benekiva’s mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower carriers to create operational efficiencies, reduce expenses, and allocate resources to growth projects.

At Benekiva, Tony will lead the sales organization, develop innovative go-to-market strategies, and enhance customer experiences. His expertise will play a pivotal role in further establishing Benekiva as the leading solution provider in the insurance claims space.

Brent Williams, Benekiva Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement about Tony’s addition to the Benekiva team, stating, “I am thrilled that Tony will be part of our company. His background and customer-centric approach align perfectly with Benekiva’s core values. We look forward to leveraging Tony’s experience and leadership to continue delivering industry-leading solutions that make claims processing efficient, customer-centric, and future-ready.”

About Benekiva:

Benekiva is a leading provider of Claims Transformation solutions. Its platform was built with a beneficiary-first mindset, facilitating anytime, anywhere, any-device accessibility for everyone involved in the claims and servicing process. Benekiva’s configurable platform gives claimants, policyholders, associates, and agents access to all things claims- or policy-related through an omnichannel approach, while giving carriers the ability to process claims around the clock. Benekiva solutions enable insurers to create operational efficiencies, reduce expenses, and allocate resources to growth projects.