FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are attempting to get E-Verify technology required for businesses nationwide in a bid to crack down on employing illegal immigrants amid the crisis at the southern border.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was joined by fellow Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Bill Cassidy, R-La., James Lankford, R-Okla., and JD Vance, R-Ohio, to introduce a bill that would require employers to confirm the eligibility of prospective employees to work in the U.S. prior

[Read Full story at source]