The toothpaste market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for oral care products, innovative product offerings, and growing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene

NEWARK, Del, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights latest industry analysis, the market size for the global toothpaste market was around US$ 13.1 Billion in 2022. It is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of ~US$ 19.7 Billion in 2033.

Nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral problems, with dental caries being the most frequent ailment, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Estimates show that 2 billion adults worldwide have permanent tooth decay, compared to 520 million children who have primary tooth decay. Oral problems are becoming increasingly prevalent in the majority of low- and middle-income nations due to rising urbanization and changes in the living environment.

The primary reasons for these issues are the accessibility and affordability of foods with high sugar content, inadequate fluoride exposure, and restricted access to community-based oral health care services.

The promotion of fried, sugary meals and beverages, cigarettes and alcohol has increased consumer use, deteriorated oral health, and increased the prevalence of non-communicable illnesses overall. The rise in oral disorders has prompted a greater global acceptance of various toothpaste types.

Other than this, in the digital era, the influence of celebrities on social media platforms affects the demand for toothpaste globally. As fewer individuals are satisfied with the results of over-the-counter remedies, the picture-perfect culture of social media is increasing demand for these items.

Considering the above-mentioned factors there would be significant growth in the toothpaste market globally.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Fluoride based toothpaste dominated the market with an 82.4% market share as the product segment within the toothpaste market in 2022. The fluoride-based toothpaste has a wider acceptance rate among patients and thus the adoption rate is higher compared to fluoride-free toothpastes.

Pastes accounted for 56.3% of the market share in 2022. Pastes are being widely used among the population compared to other forms and thus the market share is high.

Medium (US $ 20-100) accounted for 50.8% of the market share in 2022. The majority of toothpaste are in the medium price range and thus the market share is high.

Specialty toothpaste accounted for 65.3% of the market share in 2022. Currently, specialty toothpaste is preferred over ordinary toothpaste because of its advantages and thus the market share is high.

Adults accounted for 79.7% of the market share in 2022. The adult population is more compared to kids and thus the market share is high.

Wholesalers/distributors accounted for 27.3% of the market share in 2022. The wholesalers or distributors sell the products in bulk to retailers and thus the sales rate is higher.

South Asia dominates among the seven regions, with a market share of 24.9% in 2022. The increased population in the region leads to an increasing market share in South Asia, when compared to the other regions in the world.

“Advancements in product portfolio and high-quality products in the toothpaste market is set to increase the sales of toothpaste across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Due to the increased presence of major participants in the industry, the toothpaste market is very fragmented. The market for toothpaste is very large because it encompasses a wide range of products.

The strategies that are commonly followed by the key players include product launches, partnerships, training expansions, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers.

On February 8, 2021 Ultradent partners with American Orthodontics.

On November 1, 2018, Colgate launched UK Recycling Solution for oral care products and packaging

Key players are – The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson, The Colgate Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Church and Dwight Co., Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, Amway Corporation, Lion Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the toothpaste market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global toothpaste market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product – (fluoride based and fluoride free), form – (pastes, gels, powders, tablets, and polishes), price range – (high [US $ 100-250], medium [US $ 20-100], and low [below US $ 20]), specialty – (ordinary toothpaste, and specialty toothpaste [sensitive teeth, cavity teeth, teeth whitening, and other specialty toothpaste]), age group – (kids and adults), distribution channel – (institutional sales [hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities], wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, drug stores and pharmacies, convenience stores, online retailers, and other sales channel), across seven key regions of the world.

