Market Study on Toothpaste: Innovations Such as Tablet Variants to Bolster Market Growth

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global Toothpaste Market was US$ 22.6 billion in 2021, which is projected to exhibit growth at 4.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Toothpaste Market is expected to reach US$ 38.2 billion by the end of 2032.

The toothpaste market is growing steadily due to the increased awareness of oral health and the rising use of personal care products among the population. Market players are incorporating various ideas to improve their products.

For instance, to reduce plastic waste produced by toothpaste tubes, Smyle, a start-up, presented a new invention in toothpaste – toothpaste tablets.

Increasing consumption of meals with high sugar content, insufficient fluoride exposure, and limited access to community-based oral health care services are the main causes of tooth problems. The advertising of fried, sugary, alcoholic, and food products as well as cigarettes and other tobacco products has increased their use, harmed oral health, and generally raised the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. The rising prevalence of oral diseases has led to the higher use of different toothpaste varieties on a global scale.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33321

Top market players are expanding their distribution channels so that all the products in their portfolios reach more consumers, strengthening their position in the market. Additionally, players in this sector are introducing special-sized packaging to serve every segment of the market. There are several options available in the toothpaste category that cater to different needs and issues of the population. Specially designed toothpaste for kids that are available in different sizes with no added artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, or colors, and comparatively less abrasive content than conventional toothpaste has made its way into the market. Market players are also strengthening their portfolios by introducing innovative products, and releasing them with the most effective promotional strategies.

For instance:

Based on research showing that people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing gum infections, Colgate Palmolive launched a campaign to improve awareness of oral health among diabetics. This campaign aims to educate diabetics about the dental care they need to take for maintaining dental hygiene and have low chances of infection.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Conventional toothpaste is the leading product segment and accounted for 32.6% market value share in 2021.

By age group, the adult segment led the global toothpaste market with a share of 68.9% in 2021.

General stores accounted for the highest sales of toothpaste with a market share of 35.2% in 2021.

North America topped the list by region with a market share of 14.4% in 2021.

“Rising initiatives to promote oral health and easy availability of a variety of toothpastes in all types of retail stores & pharmacies is set to drive market growth across the globe,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33321

Market Competition

Key Companies –

The Procter and Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Johnson & Johnson

The Colgate Palmolive Company,

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd

Amway Corporation

Lion Corporation and others

Leading manufacturers of toothpaste are enhancing their product portfolios and developing innovative products for better quality. Given that it is an established industry, the dental hygiene sector offers possibilities to dealers and retailers by providing customers with multifunctional toothpaste products.

Companies are resorting to mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their business in this ever-growing market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Colgate Palmolive announced the acquisition of Hello Products LLC, the fastest-moving oral care brand in the U.S.

In February 2021, Ultradent partnered with American Orthodontics, which will solely supply American orthodontists with items under the Opal Orthodontics brand, owned by Ultradent.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the toothpaste market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33321

The research study is

based on the product (conventional toothpaste, herbal toothpaste, teeth whitening toothpaste, sensitivity toothpaste, children’s toothpaste),

(conventional toothpaste, herbal toothpaste, teeth whitening toothpaste, sensitivity toothpaste, children’s toothpaste), based on the age group (adults, kids),

(adults, kids), based on the distribution channel (general stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy stores, online sales),

(general stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy stores, online sales), based on the across the seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the toothpaste market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

Natural Organic Personal Care Product Market

Makeup Remover Products Market

Hair Care Appliances Market

Body Shaper Market

Home Fitness Equipment Market

Hotel Gift Card Market

Liquid Soap Market

Fitness Equipment Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com