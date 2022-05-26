Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TOOTRiS and Quality Restaurant Group Partner to Provide Child Care Benefits to Working Parents

TOOTRiS and Quality Restaurant Group Partner to Provide Child Care Benefits to Working Parents

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Eligible employees at more than 300 Pizza Hut, Arby’s, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Sonic locations to tap into Child Care resources across 15 states

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand
TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For working parents in the restaurant industry, Child Care can be a constant challenge with ever-changing day, night, and weekend schedules. That’s why Quality Restaurant Group (QRG) is excited to announce it is partnering with TOOTRiS On-Demand Child Care to provide Child Care benefits.

Under the partnership with TOOTRiS, eligible individuals employed within QRG’s 300-plus restaurants across 15 states — including Arby’s, Sonic, Pizza Hut, and Moe’s Southwest Grill — can now easily find and connect with thousands of Child Care providers and enroll directly from their computer or mobile device.

“We pride ourselves in being a ‘people-first’ organization, and that starts by understanding the challenges our employees have when it comes to Child Care,” said Matt Zeiger, CEO of Quality Restaurant Group. “Our partnership with TOOTRiS will help our working parents arrange for reliable Child Care, even during non-standard hours which is common in our industry, especially for members of our management teams. People are our most important resource, and the more peace of mind they have knowing their children are well-cared for, the better it is for them and our customers.”

The food and restaurant industry has been through a lot over the last two years. According to the National Restaurant Association, employment dropped by one million workers from pre-pandemic levels as nearly 90,000 restaurants were temporarily or permanently closed. As the economy is returning to full strength, competition for employees is also increasing. The most impactful way food and restaurant businesses can hire and retain workers is to offer new and better benefits. That’s why many companies in the industry are coming to TOOTRiS for turnkey Child Care benefits that yield the highest ROI.

TOOTRiS — with more than 180,000 Child Care providers in its nationwide network — gives business leaders a competitive edge with Child Care benefits that increase their ability to attract and retain workers, improve morale, and increase productivity. Most significantly, it creates a working environment where working families feel supported and encouraged to advance in their careers.

“Finding Child Care can be an emotional struggle for restaurant employees, impacting the well-being of their whole family,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation Task Force on Early Childhood. “Through TOOTRiS, QRG is taking a proactive approach in helping their managers find affordable, high-quality care so they can provide the best service possible. I applaud QRG for taking this initiative. Together, we can help transform the Child Care environment into one that benefits families, employers, providers, and the economy.”

Visit tootris.com for more information.

Media Contact 
Press@tootris.com  
(858) 263-0725 

Related Images

Image 1: TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

Offering more than 180,000 Child Care options nationwide

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.