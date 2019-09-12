Top 10 New Villas for Rent in the Caribbean for 2020

Vacation Rental Specialist WIMCO Villas unveils hand-picked list

Caribbean Islands, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a busy spring and summer inspecting private villas throughout the Caribbean, top hospitality company WIMCO Villas unveiled its top ten new villas for rent in the Caribbean this upcoming 2020 season. WIMCO’s Villa Specialists, who average ten years with the company, went on sixteen trips in the past year, inspecting hundreds of villas, to make sure what they recommend to clients and travel agents is based on personal knowledge.

What’s Trending?

Beachfront villas on Turks & Caicos, spacious waterfront villas for larger groups in Anguilla, an increase in upscale villa rental inventory in Tulum and Grand Cayman, and a rebound in the number of new villas for rent launched in islands that were impacted by Irma in 2017 including the Virgin Islands, St Martin and St Barths.

How to Choose the Top 10?

This year, WIMCO focused on location as much as on the features and amenities of a villa when constructing the list. “The one feature most requested by vacationers, regardless of the size of the villa requested, is that it be on or within walking distance to a Caribbean beach” says WIMCO’s president Stiles Bennet. This year’s list features five-bedroom villa PL VSB on one of the most highly awarded beaches in the world: Grace Bay beach in Turks & Caicos. Grand Cayman’s Rum Point beach is home to six bedroom villa GCM KPK. In Anguilla, there’s villa AXA NEV, a sprawling nine-bedroom villa on Long Bay beach, which is also a member of WIMCO’s Special Reserve Collection. Perennial hotspot Tulum is home to three bedroom villa ML3 CHK , located on Tulum beach. One entry from St Barths, five bedroom villa WV ARO, is just uphill from the serene waters of Gouverneur beach.

Another consideration was celebrating the recovery of those islands that were impacted by 2017’s Hurricane Irma. While St. Martin was badly battered, the island has made great strides in repairing and improving underlying infrastructure, and renovating villas. WIMCO’s list includes six-bedroom villa C MAP , a waterfront property just a short kayak away from Pinel Island. The BVI are also on the rebound, and villa VIJ POP in Virgin Gorda is a spectacular example of environmentally friendly new construction, built to LEED energy standards.

These new private villas (which are available to rent by the week, and for fewer nights during the low season), offer a terrific setting for multi-generational family vacations, getaways with groups of friends, or a truly luxe tropical beach experience. “Vacationing in a private villa offers a group more space, privacy and value than if they were staying in multiple rooms at a hotel” says Bennet, “and villas offer the benefit of accommodating everyone under one roof, making meals, pool time, exploring the destination, and just hanging out easier and more enjoyable”. A number of the villas on the list include butler and chef service in the price, and for the rest, all manner of services can be arranged on an a la carte basis through WIMCO’s concierge department. Price per bedroom per night for the nearly 2,000 private villas in WIMCO’s portfolio range from $300 to $9,500, and all properties are commissionable to travel agents.

The full list can be seen on WIMCO’s website at Top 10 New Villas 2019 .

About WIMCO Villas

Recently featured on Bloomberg Travel, Forbes Life, Conde Nast Traveler, HarpersBazaar.com, the Today Show, the Caribbean Jurnal, and winner of Travvy and Magellan awards for excellence in travel and hospitality; WIMCO offers a selective and personally inspected collection of private villas in the Caribbean, Europe and South Pacific islands. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their lifestyle and budget, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, from setting-up international and local flights to VIP airport transfers to car rentals to pre-stocking the villa with groceries to arranging for in-villa massage, spa services and more.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, the BVI and Dominican Republic) and throughout Europe (including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Lake Como, St Tropez and Mykonos). Browse villas at www.wimco.com , or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012. WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to [email protected]

