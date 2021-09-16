Top 11 New Caribbean Villas To Rent in 2022

Luxury Villa Rental Specialist WIMCO Introduces Private Villas with Concierge Service from Tulum to Turks & Caicos to St Barts

Newport, RI, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Each year WIMCO reviews newly constructed private villas around the Caribbean in search of vacation homes that offer a unique and comfortable setting for an extraordinary vacation. This year’s list of new additions to its villa portfolio cover the four corners of the Caribbean; from Turks & Caicos in the north, to St Barts in the east, to Tulum in the west, and Barbados in the south.

Whether you are looking for a couples retreat, a spot to call home for a week for a family vacation, or somewhere safe to live and work for an extended period of time, there’s something for you in this year’s top 11 new villa list.

WIMCO also offers travelers comprehensive guidance on what is required to travel to each Caribbean island, from vaccinations to testing to visas to pre-registration for entry to travel insurance. The details are updated as conditions evolve, and can be found on its Caribbean Travel Information page.

Villa Blue Vista (booking code IE BLV) , Turks & Caicos Villa Miramar (booking code ML3 MIR ), Tulum Villa Casa Tua (booking code WV CTL), St Barts Villa Blondel Cove (booking code PL BLC) Turks & Caicos Villa Sun Salutations (booking code GCM SUN ), Grand Cayman Villa Hacienda Paraiso (booking code ML3 PAR), Tulum Villa Les Roches (booking code WV LER), St Barts Villa Amalia (booking code SXM AML ), St Martin Villa Anani (booking code AXA KAM2 ), Anguilla Villa Terre Azure (booking code SXM TAZ ), St Martin Villa Onyx (booking code BS ONS), Barbados

Visit WIMCO’s Top 11 New Caribbean Villas page to see photos, descriptions and nightly rental pricing for each villa. Availability calendars for each villa are live on wimco.com and inquiries can be sent to [email protected] . Travelers staying at these villas will enjoy access to WIMCO’s 24/7 concierge service program.

Caribbean Vacation Season Outlook

“Luxury vacation rentals in the Caribbean remain in high demand, despite the on-going global pandemic”, says WIMCO’s president Stiles Bennet. “The upcoming season is booking up well ahead of the pace of recent years. For example, in Turks & Caicos, occupancy of the private villas we represent is at 81% for Thanksgiving and 85% for Festive. In St Barts, Thanksgiving is at 90% and Festive is at 75%”. For Spring Break and mid March , private villas are also booking up ahead of the pace of recent years. Travelers planning to vacation in private villas in the Caribbean this coming season would be wise to start their search now

About WIMCO Villas

Voted one of the “Top Three” villa rental companies in the world by the readers of Condé Traveler magazine Nast for two consecutive years, and featured in Forbes, the New York Times, and on the Today Show, WIMCO offers a selective portfolio of private villas in the Caribbean and Europe. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their preferences and needs, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, including: booking international and local flights, meeting guests at the airport, and arranging pre-stocking of groceries. In addition, they can arrange rental cars, restaurant reservations, private chef service and local activities, all supported by online itineraries.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks & Caicos, and Anguilla), a dozen private island resorts, and Southern Europe (including the Amalfi Coast, St. Tropez, and Mykonos). Browse villas at wimco.com or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012.

WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths, with listings ranging from undeveloped land to spacious seaside villa compounds. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to [email protected]

