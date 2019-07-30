Breaking News
Home / Top News / Top 33 College Football Games of 2019

Top 33 College Football Games of 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Ranking Top Non-Conference Matchups in NCAA Football

Austin, TX, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

TicketCity pulled together a list of the top non-conference games of the upcoming season. The list includes all of the biggest non-conference games of the season, which are ordered by the current (as of July 29) price for tickets to that game.

College football fans love big games and these listed below are among the biggest in 2019. Fans who want to see one of the best games of the season can find tickets for these top games below for as little as $30 per seat right now.

Our Top 33 College Football Games of 2019

These are the top college football (non-conference) games of 2019 ranked in order of the (current) highest get-in price per ticket. The prices are from the TicketCity website (on July 29, 2019). Ticket prices on all of these games will surely continue to fluctuate a lot between now and the kickoff off for each game. Did we miss a big game? Let us know.

Rank – Price Per Ticket* – Opponents (Location)

  1. $674Georgia vs Notre Dame (Athens)
  2. $386Texas vs LSU (Austin)
  3. $360Colorado vs Nebraska (Boulder)
  4. $282Clemson vs Texas A&M (Clemson)
  5. $282Michigan vs Notre Dame (Ann Arbor)
  6. $243Notre Dame vs USC (South Bend)
  7. $231Florida vs Miami (Orlando**)
  8. $159Penn State vs Pitt (Happy Valley)
  9. $155South Carolina vs Clemson (Columbia)
  10. $147Georgia Tech vs Georgia (Atlanta)
  11. $119Florida vs Florida State (Gainesville)
  12. $109Oklahoma vs Houston (Norman)
  13. $108 Stanford vs Notre Dame (Palo Alto)
  14. $102UCLA vs Oklahoma (Los Angeles)
  15. $99BYU vs Utah (Provo)
  16. $90Wyoming vs Missouri (Laramie)
  17. $88Notre Dame vs Boston College (South Bend)
  18. $88Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech (South Bend)
  19. $76Michigan vs Army (Ann Arbor)
  20. $70Notre Dame vs Navy (South Bend)
  21. $68South Carolina vs North Carolina (Charlotte**)
  22. $65Kentucky vs Louisville (Lexington)
  23. $63Houston vs Washington State (Houston**)
  24. $61Florida State vs Boise State (Jacksonville**)
  25. $52Tennessee vs BYU (Knoxville)
  26. $48Auburn vs Oregon (Arlington**)
  27. $47Ole Miss vs Cal (Oxford)
  28. $42BYU vs USC (Provo)
  29. $42 UCF vs Stanford (Orlando)
  30. $38Alabama vs Duke (Atlanta**)
  31. $38Missouri vs West Virginia (Columbia)
  32. $32Stanford vs Northwestern (Palo Alto)
  33. $29Purdue vs TCU (West Lafayette)

*Price is lowest ticket price on July 29, 2019 at Noon CST. Prices are subject to change. The price listed is per ticket & includes fees (minus shipping).
**Indicates that this game is being played at neutral site.

The Top 5 Games

Not surprising to see the demand so high on these games, as these are some of the top brands in college football. Demand for Georgia vs Notre Dame started as soon as tickets were listed by season ticket holders and has been steadily climbing. The one top 5 game that is noteworthy is that Nebraska at Colorado game, which will be the biggest ticket in Boulder in years. Expect to see lots of Cornhusker red in Folsom Field that afternoon.

Huge Demand for Classic Rivalry Games

Rivalry games always generate strong demand for tickets, and those on this list are no exception. Colorado versus Nebraska is a rivalry that dates back to the Big Eight Conference. Michigan versus Notre Dame has a long history, but took a break, so this is the first-time they play in the Big House since 2013. BYU and Utah’s football rivalry has been given the nickname the Holy War since these teams have been playing since 1896.

The SEC Comes to Wyoming

War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming is going to be rocking when the Missouri Tigers come calling on August 31st. The Cowboys play some great games in the Mountain West conference, but this is a major deal to have an SEC team visiting Laramie for a game. The demand for this game is already strong, $90 is currently the lowest priced ticket, but with just 427 tickets available for sale on the market that price could rise over the next month. War Memorial Stadium (capacity: 29,181) is one of the smallest stadiums to host a game this big.

South Bend is the Place to Be

Notre Dame always plays a stacked schedule and this year is no exception. In addition to their huge road games at Georgia and at Michigan, Notre Dame hosts games in South Bend against USC, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Navy.

Kickoff Games Feature Lots of Big Names

The kickoff games have loaded up the first weekends of the season with a handful of the best games in college football. Make your plans now, because 6 of our top games will be played at one of the kickoff classics. Those include the Advocare Kickoff, Belk Kickoff, Chick-fil-A Kickoff and more.

Great College Football Games at $60 or Less Per Ticket

There are 10 games on the list above that you can get into for $60 or less per ticket. Those are really good games that you can go see for a really good price. Do not miss your chance to see some great college football match-ups for a great price. 

Attachment

  • CFB-2019-Non-Conference-Top-33 
CONTACT: Jim Howard
TicketCity
5127211199
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.