There were several heated moments and pointed jabs during the first 2024 presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump on Thursday night.

Discussing a variety of topics, including immigration and the border, the war in Israel, and abortion, the candidates managed to land some punches and challenge one another on their respective records.

