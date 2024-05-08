The unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump reached a fever pitch Tuesday with highly anticipated and salacious testimony from adult film actress Stormy Daniels that prompted a motion for a mistrial and a scolding from the judge.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
The charges are related to alleged payments made a
