The unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump reached a fever pitch Tuesday with highly anticipated and salacious testimony from adult film actress Stormy Daniels that prompted a motion for a mistrial and a scolding from the judge.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The charges are related to alleged payments made a

[Read Full story at source]